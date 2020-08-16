Connect with us

World

Aussie hailed as hero after fighting off shark to save wife

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Aussie hailed as hero after fighting off shark to save wife | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Queensland Times
    • follow us in feedly

An Australian man saved his wife from a shark attack yesterday by punching the shark until it released her. Police say the couple were surfing at a beach near Port Macquarie, 4 hours north of Sydney, yesterday morning when she was bitten twice on her right leg. Paramedics treated the 35 year old at the beach before she was later airlifted to a major hospital for surgery.

“Her companion was forced to punch the fish until it let go”, according to a police statement.

A witness who was surfing nearby when the attack happened called the man “a hero” for battling what said appeared to be a great white shark up to 3 metres (10 feet) long.

“He started laying into the shark because it wouldn’t let go. He saved her life… He was really incredible,” Jed Toohey told the Daily Telegraph.

Mark Rapley, the woman’s husband, downplayed his efforts, saying he only “did what anyone would have done in that moment”.

Australia has one of the world’s highest incidences of shark attacks and there have been 5 fatal attacks so far this year.

In July, a shark pulled a 10 year old boy from a fishing boat off Tasmania. The boy survived after his father jumped in the water to save him.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Deccan Chronicle

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Environment

Mauritius oil spill tanker splits apart

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Mauritius oil spill tanker splits apart | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Time Magazine

A Japanese tanker ship that ran aground on a reef off the island of Mauritius last month, threatening an ecological disaster in the Indian Ocean, has broken apart, authorities said yesterday. The Mauritius National Crisis Committee said the condition of the MV Wakashio was worsening early on in the day and by the afternoon it had split. A statement issued by the committe said: “At around 4.30pm, a major detachment of the vessel’s forward section was observed. On the basis of the experts’ advice, the towing plan is being implemented.” The ship hit a coral reef on July 25, spilling […]

Continue Reading

Environment

Camera captures rare footage of tiger at Kanchanaburi national park

Maya Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Camera captures rare footage of tiger at Kanchanaburi national park | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A camera installed by rangers at Khao Laem National Park, in the western province of Kanchanaburi, has captured rare footage of a tiger patrolling the park. The discovery has been confirmed by park chief, Thewin Mesub. “This sighting of a tiger proves that natural resources in Khao Laem are still abundant, and that park rangers have done a great job protecting the forest. For years, our staff have patrolled Khao Laem to prevent illegal hunting and make the area a safe sanctuary for wildlife in Kanchanaburi and connecting provinces.” According to a report in Nation Thailand, Khao Laem encompasses approximately […]

Continue Reading

Bangkok

No ammonium nitrate stored in Bangkok – BMA

Jack Burton

Published

1 week ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

No ammonium nitrate stored in Bangkok &#8211; BMA | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

The spokesman for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, aka. City Hall, has confirmed that no ammonium nitrate is stored in the capital. His remarks come after Tuesday’s devastating explosion of the chemical in Beirut that killed more than 150 and injured over 5,000. Pongsakorn Kwanmuang sent condolences to those affected in the tragic blast and said that no ammonium nitrate is in storage in Bangkok. He said the only things that might explode in the capitol are cooking gas and hazardous chemicals handled by nearly 5,000 operators. Pongsakorn says BMA’s Health Department is implementing measures to prevent such explosions. They regularly […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending