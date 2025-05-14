Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive

A Thai mother took to social media in a desperate attempt to sell her organs to raise funds to care for her one year old son and to seek a better home for the young boy.

The 33 year old woman from the Isaan province of Sisaket initially shared photos of her son on Facebook to find an adoptive family. In her post, she wrote…

“Anyone interested in adopting a young boy? I’m unable to care for him. He hasn’t had any milk to drink for three days already. I’m suffering from multiple illnesses and don’t know how much longer I can stay with my son.

“He is one year and one month old. I wish him a good future. I don’t even have a house for him. I’ve never bought anything for him. All of his clothes and belongings are donations. I hope kind people who truly love him will care for him.”

Beyond seeking a new family, the woman also expressed on Facebook her ongoing struggles since becoming pregnant and her deep sorrow for her son’s situation.

In another post, she turned to the idea of selling her organs in a final attempt to secure money.

“Where can I sell my organs? I want money for my son and a house to live in with him. Does anyone want to adopt him? He’s living in terrible conditions and is starving. Please, I want him to have a good life like other children.”

Her posts eventually gained attention from netizens, news agencies, and provincial officials. Medical personnel and officials from relevant departments yesterday, May 13, visited her accommodation to provide initial assistance.

Additionally, many concerned social media users tracked down her address and sent donations, including food, baby essentials, and money for rent.

The woman revealed today, May 14, on Channel 7 that she was contacted by someone overseas who expressed interest in buying her liver and offered to cover her travel expenses to undergo the surgery abroad.

However, she has since decided against the organ sale, saying she feared dying and never seeing her son grow up. She now hopes to find a job, though she has not yet recovered from a previous car accident.

As of now, officials have not disclosed the next steps regarding continued assistance and support for the mother and her son.