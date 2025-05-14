Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive

Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Photo via Naewna

A Thai mother took to social media in a desperate attempt to sell her organs to raise funds to care for her one year old son and to seek a better home for the young boy.

The 33 year old woman from the Isaan province of Sisaket initially shared photos of her son on Facebook to find an adoptive family. In her post, she wrote…

“Anyone interested in adopting a young boy? I’m unable to care for him. He hasn’t had any milk to drink for three days already. I’m suffering from multiple illnesses and don’t know how much longer I can stay with my son.

“He is one year and one month old. I wish him a good future. I don’t even have a house for him. I’ve never bought anything for him. All of his clothes and belongings are donations. I hope kind people who truly love him will care for him.”

Beyond seeking a new family, the woman also expressed on Facebook her ongoing struggles since becoming pregnant and her deep sorrow for her son’s situation.

Thai woman reaches to organ trade to care for her son
Photo via Naewna

In another post, she turned to the idea of selling her organs in a final attempt to secure money.

“Where can I sell my organs? I want money for my son and a house to live in with him. Does anyone want to adopt him? He’s living in terrible conditions and is starving. Please, I want him to have a good life like other children.”

Her posts eventually gained attention from netizens, news agencies, and provincial officials. Medical personnel and officials from relevant departments yesterday, May 13, visited her accommodation to provide initial assistance.

Thai mother seeks new family for son
Photo via Naewna

Additionally, many concerned social media users tracked down her address and sent donations, including food, baby essentials, and money for rent.

The woman revealed today, May 14, on Channel 7 that she was contacted by someone overseas who expressed interest in buying her liver and offered to cover her travel expenses to undergo the surgery abroad.

Thai mother sell organs to save son
The mother could afford only soy milk for her son. | Photo via Naewna

However, she has since decided against the organ sale, saying she feared dying and never seeing her son grow up. She now hopes to find a job, though she has not yet recovered from a previous car accident.

As of now, officials have not disclosed the next steps regarding continued assistance and support for the mother and her son.

Petch Petpailin
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

