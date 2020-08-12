Connect with us

Economy

CCSA to allow sports gatherings, exempt Chinese fruit traders from travel ban

Jack Burton

Published 

5 mins ago

 on 

CCSA to allow sports gatherings, exempt Chinese fruit traders from travel ban | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Caixin Global
    • follow us in feedly

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration announced on Monday that will allow fans to attend sports events, and allow Chinese traders to enter Thailand for fruit export. The CCSA said that as Thailand approaches 80 days without a local Covid-19 transmission, it’s believed to be safe for spectators to attend large sports gatherings, although measures will be tighter for events held indoors.

Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin also said the CCSA panel has also agreed to allow Chinese traders to return to Thailand, to buy Thai fruits for export, to help Thai farmers.

“However, the Chinese travellers will be subject to strict Covid-19 screening upon arrival and will have to go through 14 days mandatory quarantine at their own expense.”

Thailand’s exports of durian to the Chinese mainland accounted for 73% of the total export volume during the first 6 months this year, according to a senior government official yesterday. The director-general of the Trade Negotiations Department confirmed that Thai durian exported to China secured over a billion US dollars, or about 31.7 billion baht in sales, accounting for 73% of total export volume during the first half of the year. By contrast, durian exports to ASEAN markets has secured a combined 164 million US dollars in sales, marking just 12% of its total export volume during the corresponding period.

Taweesin also said the CCSA panel has decided to grant full resumption of class attendance in schools, but schools may still opt for online learning.

Restrictions on public transport services, on land and water, will be further eased by allowing buses and boats to operate at full capacity, but passengers must wear facemasks, and other measures will be imposed to ensure safety.

Taweesin says the panel will seek approval for these changes from the CCSA, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, at a meeting scheduled for August 21.

SOURCES: Khaosod English | xinhuanet

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders

Jack Burton

Published

3 days ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Dr. Woratanarat - Thai Post

A leading epidemiologist on the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University is calling for the government to suspend any plan to allow foreign tourists for 6-18 months. Dr Thira Woratanarat, who makes daily updates on his Facebook in the Thai language and is well followed in the Thai media, has been delivering regular warnings about the risk of Covid-19 to Thailand. This morning, Dr. Woratanarat posted that the guard of the Thai population has dropped significantly although the virus is still very much a threat worldwide. He says research from the Ministry of Public Health, to which he is an […]

Continue Reading

Economy

Thailand’s GDP forecast to fall up to 9% this year

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Thailand&#8217;s GDP forecast to fall up to 9% this year | The Thaiger

Thailand’s GDP is set to fall 7-9%, year-on-year, according to the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking. The fall is, not surprisingly, being fallout from the catastrophic drop in tourism and lower exports. Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand, says the expected contraction was revised downwards from 5-8%. The committee also predicted exports would drop by 10-12% instead of 7-10% this year. “There was no economic thrust from tourism and exports, stimulus measures were about to end and employment remained fragile.” “Generally the Thai economy is highly vulnerable regarding exports, tourism and local spending. The […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada

Jack Burton

Published

6 days ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Singapore's Changi Airport lies empty - Straits Times

While Thailand’s borders are still closed to all but a very few foreign visitors, there are outbound flights to some destinations, but the Covid-19 crisis means that entry requirements are fluid and often unpredictable; Singapore will require some returning residents who self-quarantine to use an electronic monitoring device effective August 10, while Myanmar has extended the ban on international flights. Here are the latest travel advisory updates from around the world: Singapore: You can’t enter Singapore for short-term visits whether for business or pleasure. You can transit though Changi Airport if you’re travelling to Australia, cities in Asia, Europe and […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending