CCSA to allow sports gatherings, exempt Chinese fruit traders from travel ban | The Thaiger

Economy
CCSA to allow sports gatherings, exempt Chinese fruit traders from travel ban
The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration announced on Monday that will allow fans to attend sports events, and allow Chinese traders to enter Thailand for fruit export. The CCSA said that as Thailand approaches 80 days without a local Covid-19 transmission, it’s believed to be safe for spectators to attend large sports gatherings, although measures will be tighter for events held indoors.
Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin also said the CCSA panel has also agreed to allow Chinese traders to return to Thailand, to buy Thai fruits for export, to help Thai farmers.
“However, the Chinese travellers will be subject to strict Covid-19 screening upon arrival and will have to go through 14 days mandatory quarantine at their own expense.”
Thailand’s exports of durian to the Chinese mainland accounted for 73% of the total export volume during the first 6 months this year, according to a senior government official yesterday. The director-general of the Trade Negotiations Department confirmed that Thai durian exported to China secured over a billion US dollars, or about 31.7 billion baht in sales, accounting for 73% of total export volume during the first half of the year. By contrast, durian exports to ASEAN markets has secured a combined 164 million US dollars in sales, marking just 12% of its total export volume during the corresponding period.
Taweesin also said the CCSA panel has decided to grant full resumption of class attendance in schools, but schools may still opt for online learning.
Restrictions on public transport services, on land and water, will be further eased by allowing buses and boats to operate at full capacity, but passengers must wear facemasks, and other measures will be imposed to ensure safety.
Taweesin says the panel will seek approval for these changes from the CCSA, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, at a meeting scheduled for August 21.
SOURCES: Khaosod English | xinhuanet
