Comedian involved in car and motorcycle crash in Ayutthaya

Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

In the early hours of this morning, a collision occurred involving a car and a motorcycle on U Thong Road near the Health Intersection in Horattanachai subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district.

The 19 year old motorcyclist, named Phutthiphon, sustained severe injuries, including a broken jaw and a deformed leg, at 12.40am today, July 22.

The driver of the car, a 54 year old comedian named Katthathep Iamsiri, also known by his stage name Thongthong Mokjok, was reportedly in shock after the accident.

Thongthong explained that he had travelled from Bangkok at 9pm to deliver meatballs to students in a folk music band at Chomsurang Upatham School.

Picture courtesy of Amarin TV
Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

The students were practising for an upcoming competition. On his way back, he felt stomach discomfort and sought a restroom, reaching the intersection where the incident occurred.

He claimed to have signalled to turn right, seeing the motorcycle in the distance, but as he turned, the motorcycle collided forcefully with his vehicle.

Following the accident, Thongthong was tested for alcohol consumption, and the results showed a 0% alcohol level, indicating no intoxication.

Police have taken Thongthong’s statement, while the injured motorcyclist will be interviewed after recovery. Police plan to review CCTV footage from the vicinity to determine the exact cause of the accident.

หนุ่ม 19 ปี ขี่มอเตอร์ไซค์พุ่งชนรถ “ธงธง มกจ๊ก”

In similar news, a six-wheel truck allegedly ran a red light, leading to a deadly crash that seriously injured a respected traffic officer from Khlong Tan Police Station in Bangkok’s Pattanakarn area. The truck driver claimed he had the right of way.

According to a report by the Suan Luang Facebook page, the incident occurred around 5.50am at the Thaworn Thawat intersection (Pattanakarn 25), where the truck struck a police motorcycle. The officer was found unconscious at the scene, and CPR was immediately administered.

At approximately 5.55am on July 16, the Ruamkatanyu Foundation received a report of the collision in Suan Luang district.

