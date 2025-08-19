Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam

Today, August 19, police from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) launched the Village Fund Zero Fraud operation, arresting a suspect accused of defrauding a village fund of nearly 8 million baht.

The suspect, 57 year old Jiranat or Noi from Nakhon Pathom, was apprehended under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on August 16. He faces charges of fraud, forgery, and money laundering.

The case came to light after a victim reported Jiranat on June 7, accusing him of falsely claiming to work for the Prem Tinsulanonda Statesman Foundation. Jiranat allegedly promised assistance in securing contracts for government and village fund projects, both real and fabricated.

These included a non-existent military development road project and a fictitious water tank donation initiative for 72 provinces. While one project was legitimate, it required village funds to submit their own proposals.

Jiranat reportedly used forged documents and photographs with prominent figures to deceive victims into transferring funds for supposed project facilitation, totaling 89 transactions and 7,836,000 baht between 2023 and 2025. It later emerged that Jiranat had misrepresented his connections and used the money for personal purchases, including a backhoe and cattle.

Following evidence gathering, police arrested Jiranat on August 18, seizing luxury vehicles, bank documents, cash cards, mobile phones, and various documents. He denies all charges.

Police will continue investigating his financial transactions to recover assets for victims. Police suspect Jiranat might have other victims, although no accomplices have been identified. Family members who received funds are being investigated for their involvement.

The Prem Tinsulanonda Foundation confirmed Jiranat had no association with them. Police urged the public to report anyone falsely claiming high-level government or political connections, especially regarding national village fund projects, to the CIB or local police, reported KhaoSod.

Benjapol Nakprasert, director of the National Village and Urban Community Fund Office, stated that their SML project requires villages to submit transparent and verifiable proposals. He cautioned against trusting people claiming to be intermediaries for project bids.