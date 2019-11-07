UPDATE: The latest FACTS we have about American and Thai wife in Sa Kaew | The Thaiger

Crime
UPDATE: The latest FACTS we have about American and Thai wife in Sa Kaew
COMPILATION: The Pattaya News
As one commenter rightfully said today, “more twists than the road to Pai”.
Information, and plenty of rumours, have been fast and furious in recent days in regards to the story of the American and two Thais who escaped from the Pattaya Court holding cells on Monday after stabbing a man and threatening staff with a gun. Some rumours have been published as ‘fact’ and later proven to be unconfirmed. We apologise for any inadvertent publishing of unconfirmed reports.
The Thaiger has scoured all main news sources in the past hour and been able to come up with the following ‘facts’, as best we can ascertain them from reliable sources.
The National Police TV network has posted photos of the arrest scene and report that the American, Bart Allen Helmus, shot his Thai partner and then pointed the gun to his head and shot himself.
Both were rushed to hospital. The condition of both can not be verified at this time. It is understood that both are currently under tight security at the Sa Kaew Somdej Prayuparaj hospital.
Mr. Helmus has been reported by Matichon Online to be in a coma and has not regained consciousness since the shooting incident. Matichon also report that his wife has been able to talk to doctors.
The gun used was a Kimber Warrior 25 Automatic Closed Pistol.
The other Thai fugitive, “Noi” Nilthes, is currently in police custody.
Police have issued 11 other arrest warrants in regards to this case. They are all charged with aiding and abetting the three escapees.
The last news about the guard, who was stabbed on Monday at the Pattaya Court holding cells, was that is recovering. No verifiable news has been published about his condition since that update a day ago.
These are the only facts we can verify through proper sources at this moment. We will continue to pursue more facts in this case.
In other news, a 20 year old, Warakorn ‘Mod’ Ditmalee, who is one of the suspects that assisted the three escapees, has reportedly been arrested by Pattaya Police for allegedly purchasing the knife and gun used in the escape at Pattaya Court. He is also alleged to have met the three fugitives at a meeting point south of Pattaya, and freed them from their chains. This was reported by The Pattaya Mail.
Phuket police arrest man for attempted rape in Krabi
PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News
Phuket police have arrested a man who attempted to rape a woman in Krabi.
Phuket police held a press conference to announce the arrest of 29 year old Nantachai ‘Loob’ Boonrak, who was earlier reported trying to rape a woman harvesting mushroom in a forest in Ao Luek district, in Krabi.
The man was arrested at a room in the Ban Pon government housing project in Thalang District of Phuket two days ago.
The incident happened on October 20 when he allegedly tried to rape the woman. The story went viral on the internet on November 4. After investigation, police found that the man had fled from Krabi to Phuket. Police also received a call from locals through the 191 hotline saying that they saw him at the government housing project.
Around midday on November 5, police found him as he was eating food and wandering back to his room at the project, so they followed him before confronting him in his room.
Nantachai confessed that he attempted to rape the woman. He told police that, before the incident, he took one amphetamine pill and rode a motorcycle with his uncle to hunt squirrels in Moo 5, Khao Yai sub-district, around Ao Luek.
His uncle headed home before him so he was walked back home alone. On the way, he found the woman was collecting coconuts in her bag so, as he explained to police, he went straight up to her before started hugging and kissing her cheeks. He pushed her on the ground before she started screaming and kicked him in the stomach in an attempt to escape.
He returned home after that and laid low until November 4 when he took a bus to Phuket where his friend picked him up and brought him to the place in Thalang.
Nantachai was charged over a murder when he was 16 years old and was released in 2012. He then moved to Phuket for work before getting arrested again for drug cases several times. He was also charged for attempted rape and murder in 2005, robbery in 2011, drugs possession in 2012, escaping prison in 2015, drug possession again this year, as well as for this attempted rape case.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
Two convicts recaptured after escaping Rayong police station
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
In the wake of the daring escape from a Pattaya courtroom by three prisoners on Monday, The Pattaya News reports that another two convicts have managed to escape from a police station in Rayong, southern Thailand.
It’s understood they have now been recaptured.
The two prisoners are believed to have made their escape from the Nikom Phattana police station in Rayong. They were named as 33 year old Prinya Chathai and 27 year old Rati Khotchasarn, both of whom are facing serious drugs charges.
It’s believed they made their escape during visiting hours, when family members typically bring food to incarcerated relatives. As prison guards were delivering the food to their cell, the men forced the door open and assaulted a police officer before fleeing the station.
They made their escape on a motorbike which appears to have been waiting for them outside. The Pattaya News reports that the police set up checkpoints in the area and the convicts have now been apprehended and returned to their holding cells.
Their escape took place just a few hours after one of three escaped Pattaya prisoners shot himself after being confronted by police. American Bart Allen Helmus was on the run with his wife and an accomplice when police closed in on them in Sa Kaew, near the border with Cambodia.
Helmus is alleged to have shot his wife and then himself.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Police arrest dangerous Phuket robber
PHOTO: Patong Police
A 24 year old, wanted for a theft and robbery, including robbing hotel staff in Phuket Town at knifepoint, is now in custody following a Wednesday night arrest.
Phuket News reports that Provincial and Phuket City Police arrested Chanchai Chaona at a motorbike repair shop in Patong on Wednesday. He was wanted for two separate charges of theft and robbery, according to police.
Chanchai allegedly stole a mobile phone at a bar in Patong’s Soi Paradise, later robbing a hotel staffer at Phuket Town inn, threatening the staffer with a knife and making off with a mobile phone and a watch.
Two arrest warrants were issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on November 5. Chanchai was escorted to Patong Police Station and charged.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
