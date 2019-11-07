Two convicts recaptured after escaping Rayong police station | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

In the wake of the daring escape from a Pattaya courtroom by three prisoners on Monday, The Pattaya News reports that another two convicts have managed to escape from a police station in Rayong, southern Thailand.

It’s understood they have now been recaptured.

The two prisoners are believed to have made their escape from the Nikom Phattana police station in Rayong. They were named as 33 year old Prinya Chathai and 27 year old Rati Khotchasarn, both of whom are facing serious drugs charges.

It’s believed they made their escape during visiting hours, when family members typically bring food to incarcerated relatives. As prison guards were delivering the food to their cell, the men forced the door open and assaulted a police officer before fleeing the station.

They made their escape on a motorbike which appears to have been waiting for them outside. The Pattaya News reports that the police set up checkpoints in the area and the convicts have now been apprehended and returned to their holding cells.

Their escape took place just a few hours after one of three escaped Pattaya prisoners shot himself after being confronted by police. American Bart Allen Helmus was on the run with his wife and an accomplice when police closed in on them in Sa Kaew, near the border with Cambodia.

Helmus is alleged to have shot his wife and then himself.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News