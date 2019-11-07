Leave something behind? Man forgets finger in Chinese taxi after dash to hospital | The Thaiger

World
Leave something behind? Man forgets finger in Chinese taxi after dash to hospital
A man in China has been reunited with the severed finger he left in the back of a taxi after a mad dash to hospital in Wuhan.
Thai Residents reports that the man, named only as Xu, is a construction worker who lost his finger in an accident at the site where he was working. After a local doctor told him he would need to take the finger to hospital where they could attempt to re-attach it, he jumped in a taxi with the severed digit.
Unfortunately, the closest hospital was 60 kilometres away in the city of Wuhan, central China. Despite the driver’s best efforts, the taxi got stuck in traffic as they were approaching their destination.
It was at this point that Xu, no doubt stressed and worried about possibly losing his finger forever, decided to walk the rest of the way. He paid the taxi driver and began running to the hospital – unaware that he’d left his lonely finger in the back of the taxi.
Readers will be relieved to hear the story does have a h appy ending. While the police were notified and were attempting to track down the taxi, the driver had already noticed the finger lying in the back of his cab and was on his way to the hospital (imagine the look on his face).
Fortunately, the finger arrived in time for doctors to carry out successful surgery and place Mr Xu’s finger right back where it should be.
Re-united, and it feels so good.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
PHOTO: Groovy air-hostesses from the late 1960s when flying was more glamourous. “Now everyone can fly” and that’s brought us to where we are now.
There used to be a time when flying was a pleasure, an expensive pleasure. The passengers were part of the ‘jet-set’, and they could smoke cigarettes and sit in wide, comfortable seats. They would dress up because it was ’special’.
It’s no longer special. In fact it’s really much of a drudge these days as the modern airline travel is more like sitting in a thin aluminium flying bus, than a magical flying machine. The pleasure has gone, the fares have dropped dramatically and now ‘everyone can fly’. It’s become a business and you are merely an entry on the account ledger.
Security and queues are now just a fact of life for the modern traveller. Urrggghhh.
But some of the conventions of modern flying are just plain silly.
Priority boarding
When you book your flight you either get to choose your seat or have one allocated for you when you check in at the airport. No matter if you get on board first or last, you’ll be sitting in the seat allocated to you.
At some airports, and especially with some of the low-cost airlines, you may end up with a short bus trip to your aircraft as the airline chooses not to pay for an air-bridge or traffic at the terminal means there are no gates left at the time. Either way, the bus trip is a real turkey-shoot as to which order you’ll arrive at the actual plane. If you’re not in the first bus you’re not going to be first on the plane. Yes, a priority boarding seat may allow you to get onto the plane first – whoopy doo! You’ll arrive at your destination at exactly the same time.
Of course priority seating often comes as a perk for a more expensive fares along with other nice add-ons which some fliers prefer.
But, some airlines proudly offer this ‘service’ as a one-off benefit, for a price. And people pay for it. Go figure.
Fastening your seat belt
Really? You need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt. You’ve navigated your way through seventeen cheap airline websites and been able to figure out a credit card payment, AND found your way to the airport. But you don’t know how to snap a seatbelt in place?
Flight attendants must wince every time they hold the demo-belt above their head and ‘snap’ the two pieces into place during the safety demonstration.
What did you do in the car on the way to the airport? Stare at that think hanging on the seat and the buckle tucked away on the other side and wondered what they do?
Mobile phones
“Please ensure that you’re mobile phone is switched off.”
Since mobile phones became a thing airlines and aircraft manufacturers have been trying to reconcile if the mobile phone signal can do anything to disturb the workings of the electronic and communication systems on the airplanes.
IF there was any possible reason that, indeed, the operation of your phone and the signals it emits could do ANYTHING to affect the workings of the aircraft, you would have them confiscated at the gate and that’s that!
As it is, when asked to turn the phones off, many don’t. Me, I’ve often just forgotten to turn it off and realised it was on all the time sitting in the bottom of my bag. The plane still managed to arrive at its destination.
Of course you should always comply with the instructions of the well-trained cabin attendants in their spiffy uniforms. I suspect there’ll be a day when turning off your mobile phone will be a thing of the past.
Safety demonstrations
The compulsory aircraft safety demonstration is little changed over the centuries. Some airlines have tried to sex it up a bit recently with celebrity video versions. The idea here is to get you to laugh whilst being bored sideways, instead of just being bored.
The bottomline is that the VAST majority of passengers will never need to know any of this information. And if the air masks drop from the locker above that will usually mean there is some sort of severe turbulence or cabin depressurisation whereby not a single person will be casually reaching for the mask and wondering if the bag is inflating or not. You’ll likely be just another of the screaming, terrified passengers shitting themselves.
Ditto for making sure I have the “tab safely secured around my waist” if I need to put on a life jacket. As for the whistle to ‘get attention’, I’ll be blowing on that bit of plastic LOUD AND CLEAR.
80s TV fitness guru Richard Simmons made a comeback for Air New Zealand hosting their safety demonstration.
Duty free
Has anyone ever bought anything at an airport duty free store, for less than you can get it outside the airport or online? If so, tell us what it was and which airport so we can witness the miracle first hand.
Certainly in Thailand, Duty Free is a cynical scam that nets the AoT (Airports of Thailand) billions of baht in profits every year. And not much less for the airport vendors, King Power. Guess who’s getting the good deal? It isn’t the passenger.
Airline food
No one ever flew on a plane because of the food. No one. There was a time, a LONG time ago, when your meal actually came on a plate with a stainless steel knife and fork. Those days are long gone (unless you’re up the pointy end of the plane) and now we have to put up with a stale sandwich, a piece of cake or nothing at all. If you fly on many of the discount airlines they actually have a menu and you can choose what you want, or don’t want, to eat (which I prefer).
Or take your own. Many airlines frown on people taking their own sandwich but I’m yet to hear of a passenger thrown out of the plane for this transgression.
Seat width
If you’re sitting on any of the single-aisle smaller jets like the Boeing 737 or Airbus A320, the workhorses of all airlines for short-haul routes, then you are going to be sitting in almost the same seat, no matter what the airline. Of course, if you’re flying business or premium, or sitting in the front or an exit row, you will have more leg room.
Some of the larger planes have ‘slightly’ wider seats and the new Airbus 220 aircraft actually DOES have wider seats. But most of the time you’re packed in the same sardine can on the same seat.
Airlines are run by accountants and the bottomline means packing in as many seats as possible. There may be an inch here or a centimetre there, but the seats in economy are going to be much of a muchness. As far as the width of your seat is concerned, in the B737 and A320s, they are all exactly the same because the planes are the same width and there are six seats across. No fancy maths will make your seat any wider, no matter what the airlines tell you, or how you ‘feel’. You’re sitting in much the same seat, get over it.
Arrival
The plane has come to a stop. Quick, stand up immediately and open the overhead lockers.
And then wait for 5 minutes whilst the air bridge is brought across to the plane and the crew go through the process of opening the doors.
Apparently, you MUST stand up as soon as the plane comes to a stop at the arrival gate. Suddenly there are 100-200 people all standing up in the aisle. Waiting.
Why?
Perhaps it is a good idea to just wait until people forward of you have gotten off the plane then, when your turn comes, get up, grab your bag, and walk off the plane.
8 Vietnamese arrested – investigation into 39 container deaths in the UK
PHOTO: BBC.com
Eight people are now in custody in Vietnam in connection with an ongoing investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants in the back of a refrigerated container truck in the UK on October 23. The New York Times reports that the arrests have been covered by Vietnamese state media, with senior police vowing to fight the people smugglers responsible for this and other similar tragedies.
Nguyen Huu Cau, the police chief of the Vietnamese province of Nghe An, says… “Based on what we learn from the suspects, we will actively launch investigations to fight and eradicate these rings which bring people illegally to Britain.”
The 39 people found dead inside the container are all believed to be Vietnamese nationals, although full confirmation is not yet available. They are believed to have been trafficked by a global network of people smugglers.
The latest arrests come after a number of people were arrested in the UK and Ireland, including the truck driver, named as ‘Maurice Robinson’ from Northern Ireland. He has now been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. He remains in custody.
Another truck driver, reported to be ‘Eamon Harrison’, also from Northern Ireland, has also been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, human trafficking as well as immigration violations. Harrison reportedly delivered the trailer to a port in Belgium where it was put on the ferry to England.
Migrants routinely take life-threatening risks in their attempts to create better lives for themselves and the latest deaths are not the first time people have been fatally loaded into airless trucks.
In 2015, a truck found at the side of an Austrian highway was found to have 71 dead people inside.
Yesterday, another 41 migrants were found alive in a refrigerated container in Greece. In that instance, the refrigeration had been turned off. The majority of the migrants were from Afghanistan, with one person from Iran and another from Syria.
The driver, who is reported to be from Georgia, has been arrested for human trafficking.
SOURCE: The New York Times
15 countries poised to sign onto the world’s largest trade bloc
Whilst the US is consumed with polarised internal politics and building walls, and the UK economy withers under nearly four years of paralysing Brexit farrago, leaders from 15 Asia Pacific countries, including South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, are poised to sign onto the world most powerful trade bloc – RCEP.
Yesterday, despite some concerns from the Indian delegation, the group declared that they had reached agreement on all 20 chapters of the trade “megadeal” and expressed their willingness to sign it in 2020.
Called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, it is a massive and transformative regional trade deal uniting 10 members of ASEAN plus the six countries the SE Asian bloc already has free trade agreements with – South Korea, China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand.
The RCEP negotiations were launched in May 2013 and were expected to be complete by the end of this year.
The declaration was made – without India – during yesterday’s RCEP summit in Bangkok. All participating countries agreed to make efforts to resolve the remaining issues so that India too can participate in the RCEP by the time the deals is signed off early next year.
The statement was prepared after after a furious day of negotiations where India expressed its issues about the possibility of Chinese goods flooding the shelves of Indian businesses.
“Against the backdrop of a fast-changing global environment, the completion of the RCEP negotiations will demonstrate our collective commitment to an open trade and investment environment across the region.”
“We are negotiating an Agreement intended to further expand and deepen regional value chains for the benefits of our businesses, including small and medium enterprises, as well as our workers, producers, and consumers.”
The RCEP, according to the statement, will “significantly boost the region’s future growth prospects and contribute positively to the global economy, while serving as a supporting pillar to a strong multilateral trading system and promoting development in economies across the region.”
The 15 leaders reiterated the importance of the multilateral trading system, the RCEP, in the face of threats including protectionism.
The Indian delegation didn’t release a separate statement following the day’s negotiations.
Thailand drops to #74 out of 100 countries rated for English language skills
Thai road death toll tops 12,000 in 2019
UPDATE: American fugitive dead after shooting himself before arrest
Russian swimmer drowns at Karon Beach
Police arrest dangerous Phuket robber
Thai security officials search for attackers after 15 killed on Tuesday in Yala
Phuket Airport officials warn about sky lanterns during Loy Krathong
Airbnb shares research and best practices for Thailand’s short-term rental industry
Thai passengers warned not to write on passports if they wish to travel
Bangkok to move all motorcycle taxi ranks off sidewalks
Strong Thai baht helps Central Group invest overseas
Tropical storm, strong winds, headed for Vietnam and Thailand
Malaysian PM confirms Anwar will be successor
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
