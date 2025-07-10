Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis

A group of Cambodian nationals were apprehended for illegally entering Thailand due to economic hardships and lack of employment opportunities in their home country.

Yesterday, July 9, at 9pm, police detained nine people walking from Baan Dong Ngu in Pa Rai subdistrict. The group, who previously worked repairing second-hand shoes at Rong Kluea Market, returned to Cambodia following recent border policy changes in June, fearing an inability to re-enter.

However, facing unemployment upon their return, they decided to clandestinely walk back across the border, leveraging their familiarity with the area.

Simultaneously, in Khlong Nam Sai subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, another group was detained. This group comprised a Cambodian family of six, including a two year old girl, intercepted while navigating a sugarcane field.

Two guides accompanying them managed to flee. This family, formerly traders at Rong Kluea Market, needed to return to manage their damaged goods. Lacking income, they paid guides 4,000 baht (US$120) each to assist their illegal border crossing.

Additionally, the Burapha Task Force, including soldiers from the Aranyaprathet Special Unit and the 1201st Ranger Company, patrolled the Thai-Cambodian border near Khlong Luek village, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

They heard noises resembling wall smashing from room B/1 of a rental unit at the adjacent Rong Kluea Market. Upon investigation, they discovered three Cambodian women hiding in a bathroom with a damaged wall nearby.

These women, possessing passports without valid entry stamps, had travelled from Prasat Bang Kong district, Banteay Meanchey province, in Cambodia.

The women expressed their intention to return to selling second-hand bags at Rong Kluea Market, a place they had previously worked. After border gate operating hours changed on June 23, they returned to Cambodia to avoid being stranded in Thailand.

With border crossings still restricted and no jobs at home, they opted to re-enter Thailand by breaking through a rental unit wall adjacent to the border. Having walked from Cambodia, they were captured by rangers and subsequently interrogated, reported KhaoSod.

The 1201st Ranger Company handed them over to investigators at Khlong Luek Police Station for legal proceedings related to illegal entry.