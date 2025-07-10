Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis

Desperation drives rise of undocumented migration

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2025
50 1 minute read
Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of Cambodian nationals were apprehended for illegally entering Thailand due to economic hardships and lack of employment opportunities in their home country.

Yesterday, July 9, at 9pm, police detained nine people walking from Baan Dong Ngu in Pa Rai subdistrict. The group, who previously worked repairing second-hand shoes at Rong Kluea Market, returned to Cambodia following recent border policy changes in June, fearing an inability to re-enter.

However, facing unemployment upon their return, they decided to clandestinely walk back across the border, leveraging their familiarity with the area.

Simultaneously, in Khlong Nam Sai subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, another group was detained. This group comprised a Cambodian family of six, including a two year old girl, intercepted while navigating a sugarcane field.

Two guides accompanying them managed to flee. This family, formerly traders at Rong Kluea Market, needed to return to manage their damaged goods. Lacking income, they paid guides 4,000 baht (US$120) each to assist their illegal border crossing.

Additionally, the Burapha Task Force, including soldiers from the Aranyaprathet Special Unit and the 1201st Ranger Company, patrolled the Thai-Cambodian border near Khlong Luek village, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

They heard noises resembling wall smashing from room B/1 of a rental unit at the adjacent Rong Kluea Market. Upon investigation, they discovered three Cambodian women hiding in a bathroom with a damaged wall nearby.

Related Articles

These women, possessing passports without valid entry stamps, had travelled from Prasat Bang Kong district, Banteay Meanchey province, in Cambodia.

The women expressed their intention to return to selling second-hand bags at Rong Kluea Market, a place they had previously worked. After border gate operating hours changed on June 23, they returned to Cambodia to avoid being stranded in Thailand.

Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis | News by Thaiger

With border crossings still restricted and no jobs at home, they opted to re-enter Thailand by breaking through a rental unit wall adjacent to the border. Having walked from Cambodia, they were captured by rangers and subsequently interrogated, reported KhaoSod.

The 1201st Ranger Company handed them over to investigators at Khlong Luek Police Station for legal proceedings related to illegal entry.

Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis Crime News

Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis

11 seconds ago
Bangkok police bust illegal cannabis shop, arrest 28 year old man Bangkok News

Bangkok police bust illegal cannabis shop, arrest 28 year old man

15 minutes ago
Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link Crime News

Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link

30 minutes ago
Koh Phangan police arrest two for drugs and firearms offences Crime News

Koh Phangan police arrest two for drugs and firearms offences

42 minutes ago
Udon Thani crash claims life of young student Road deaths

Udon Thani crash claims life of young student

53 minutes ago
Kuwaiti youths&#8217; noisy motorcycle races disrupt Pattaya&#8217;s Soi Yensabai Pattaya News

Kuwaiti youths’ noisy motorcycle races disrupt Pattaya’s Soi Yensabai

1 hour ago
Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic Pattaya News

Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic

1 hour ago
Pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates first birthday at Thai zoo Thailand News

Pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates first birthday at Thai zoo

1 hour ago
Pattaya police raid targets noisy teens, seizes modified motorcycles Pattaya News

Pattaya police raid targets noisy teens, seizes modified motorcycles

2 hours ago
Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors Phuket News

Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors

2 hours ago
Cyber police detain six over Thai baht fraud scheme Crime News

Cyber police detain six over Thai baht fraud scheme

2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit 43 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit 43 Thai provinces

2 hours ago
Fire-breathing car stirs outrage after footpath drive in Chon Buri Thailand News

Fire-breathing car stirs outrage after footpath drive in Chon Buri

17 hours ago
Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid Thailand News

Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid

18 hours ago
New regulations for ride-hailing services in Thailand announced Thailand News

New regulations for ride-hailing services in Thailand announced

18 hours ago
Casino clash: Paetongtarn blasts Anutin for twisting Xi’s words Bangkok News

Casino clash: Paetongtarn blasts Anutin for twisting Xi’s words

18 hours ago
Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors Cannabis News

Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors

18 hours ago
Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video) Crime News

Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video)

18 hours ago
Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con Thailand News

Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con

18 hours ago
Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay Pattaya News

Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay

18 hours ago
Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill Phuket News

Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill

18 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills

19 hours ago
Foul play: Buriram village choked by giant chicken farm nightmare Thailand News

Foul play: Buriram village choked by giant chicken farm nightmare

19 hours ago
By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs Bangkok Travel

By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs

19 hours ago
Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff Business News

Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee11 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x