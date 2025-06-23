SSO ensures insured Thai nationals access to safe abortion services

The Social Security Office (SSO) has announced that insured Thai nationals are entitled to medical services to terminate unplanned pregnancies without legal repercussions.

Today, June 23, Marasri Jairangsee, secretary-general of the SSO, stated that they are committed to ensuring comprehensive access to quality medical services for insured people. This includes both general healthcare and specific treatments through contracted primary care facilities and specialised medical centres.

The SSO is not only addressing illness treatment but also focuses on the rights of insured women who face unplanned pregnancies and wish to access safe abortion services without incurring any costs. This medical service is categorised as a sickness benefit, allowing insured people to receive abortion services.

According to the Medical Council regulations under Article 305 of the Penal Code, 2564, medical professionals are permitted to provide abortion services. Insured people can utilise their medical benefits at designated facilities. If the designated facility needs to refer the patient to a higher-capacity or registered health facility, the associated costs will remain the responsibility of the initial facility.

Marasri further mentioned that the National Health Security Office (NHSO) has allocated funds for safe abortion services under health promotion and disease prevention budgets, as well as inpatient services. These funds are available for all Thai citizens, ensuring insured people can access abortion services in two ways:

Firstly, they can receive services at facilities registered with the Department of Health, similar to those with universal health coverage. Secondly, if their designated facility is unable to provide care, they can be referred to a facility specified by the Department of Health or a higher-capacity facility, with the designated facility covering the medical costs, reported KhaoSod.

For insured people who are not Thai nationals, they should access services at their designated facility. If the facility cannot provide the required care, referrals can be made to specified facilities or higher-capacity centres, with the initial facility bearing the cost of medical services.