Cambodian monk arrested for illegal stay in Thailand

Immigration police in Sisaket province apprehended a Cambodian monk residing illegally in Thailand after locals became suspicious of his unusually fluent Thai but a lack of a passport.

The arrest, which took place yesterday, July 8, was directed by Police Major General Waritsiri Leelasiri, commander of Immigration Division 4, and Police Colonel Manuwat Kosanan, deputy commander of the same division.

The operation was overseen by Police Colonel Thanawat Poolsawat, Sisaket immigration police chief, with the assistance of Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanya Promwaree and Police Lieutenant Colonel Jirayut Khongkhlang.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ronnayut Boonnet, deputy inspector of Sisaket immigration, led an investigative team alongside officers from the Khun Han District Police Station. They were tasked with inspecting a suspect dressed as a monk in Si subdistrict, Khun Han district, Sisaket province.

The investigation began following a tip-off from a concerned citizen who reported a foreign-looking person dressed as a monk residing in Baan Dan, Moo 2, Non Soong subdistrict, Khun Han district. Police then proceeded to investigate the area.

Upon reaching the specified location, officials encountered a man dressed similarly to a monk as described. They identified themselves as immigration officers and requested the person’s passport or equivalent documents. The person was unable to provide any documentation.

Preliminary questioning revealed the man’s identity as 44 year old David Hee, a Cambodian national from Phnom Krom, Siem Reap, Cambodia. Despite his proficient Thai language skills, which initially allowed him to live in the area without raising suspicion, he was found lacking legal documentation permitting his stay in the kingdom.

Consequently, he was charged with entering and residing in the kingdom without permission. His rights under the law were explained before he was taken into custody for legal proceedings in line with immigration laws.

Police Colonel Thanawat Poolsawat highlighted that the arrest was facilitated by community cooperation, which alerted officials to the irregularity. This aligns with the immigration office’s policy of encouraging public networks to monitor and report suspicious activities to maintain community safety and order.

Moreover, this operation serves as a preventive measure against illegal entry for exploitative purposes, potentially impacting moral standards and long-term security in the area, reported KhaoSod.

