Rayong visa scam busted as 34 illegal workers nabbed on site

Tourist cops stormed a construction site in Rayong, unmasking a major visa scam that saw dozens of foreign nationals working illegally in Thailand.

In a high-stakes operation led by the Tourist Police Bureau, 34 foreign workers—seven Chinese and 27 from Myanmar—were arrested at a site in the Nikhom Phatthana Industrial Estate. The workers had entered the country on tourist visas and were found without valid work permits.

The clampdown was part of a wider national effort to dismantle illegal employment networks believed to be undermining the Thai labour market and potentially linked to transnational crime syndicates.

“This operation reflects our commitment to protecting Thailand’s economy and sovereignty,” said Police General Kittirat Phanphet of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), who oversaw the operation alongside Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phueak-am.

The raid was executed by a multi-agency task force led by Police Major Generals Phongsayam Meekhanthong, Krit Varith, and M.L. Santhikorn Worawan. Police Colonel Man Rotthong, along with investigative officers Police Lieutenant Colonel Kritphorn Saengsura, Police Captain Phattharaphon Chuchai, and Pol. Capt. Warin Srimanasrat, coordinated the precision strike.

Armed with search warrant No. 118/2568, issued by Rayong Provincial Court on July 23, officers entered the walled-off industrial site and rounded up the suspects, reported The Pattaya News.

Among the detainees, one Chinese worker had been overseeing pile-driving operations for a month, earning 27,000 baht. Another was found inspecting structures with a salary of 6,000 to 9,000 yuan (around 30,000 to 45,000 Thai baht) per month, initially paid via Chinese bank accounts and later in cash. A third confessed to visiting Thailand twice this year to monitor project progress, receiving 6,000 yuan monthly plus perks from a Chinese employer.

“These individuals were not just workers—they were part of a coordinated effort to bypass Thai law,” said a police source involved in the raid.

All suspects were informed of their legal rights and charged with working without a permit. They were later transferred to Nong Krab Police Station in Rayong for further processing and possible deportation.

The Tourist Police say investigations are ongoing and warned that more arrests may follow as they crack down on visa abuse across the country.