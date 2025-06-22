Thai women arrested after illegal border crossing from Cambodia

Two Thai women were apprehended by security forces in Sa Kaeo province after attempting to re-enter Thailand illegally from Cambodia. They were caught climbing over a barbed-wire fence at the border yesterday, June 21, following substantial gambling losses that left them without passports.

Today, June 22, officials from the Burapha Task Force, in collaboration with the Aranyaprathet Special Task Force and the 12th Ranger Regiment, intensified border patrols near the permanent border crossing at Ban Khlong Luek in Pa Rai subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

During a late-night operation yesterday, June 21, officers spotted two Thai women climbing over a concertina wire barrier from the Cambodian side into Thailand, leading to their immediate detention and an initial investigation.

The first woman, identified as Juthawan (surname withheld), is a Bangkok resident. In April, she legally travelled to a Cambodian casino via the Ban Khlong Luek border crossing.

However, after incurring gambling losses, she was forced to pawn her passport at the Holiday Casino. The second woman, Panadda, hails from Khon Kaen province and had previously entered Cambodia through a natural passage in August last year.

Both women stated their intention to return to Thailand but lacked the necessary travel documents. Consequently, they decided to cross the border through an unauthorised route, which resulted in their capture by the police.

The women are now in custody and will face legal proceedings by the law. Officials have also issued a reminder to the public to avoid illegal crossings to ensure their safety and maintain order along the border areas, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Thailand has imposed an immediate ban on its citizens crossing into Poipet township in Cambodia.

The directive, issued by Major General Benchapol Dechatiwong na Ayutthaya, commander of the Burapa Task Force, bars all Thai nationals working in Poipet’s casinos and entertainment venues from using the Sa Kaeo border crossing to enter Cambodia.