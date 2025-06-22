Thai women arrested after illegal border crossing from Cambodia

High-risk escape from losses leads to legal trouble

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
59 1 minute read
Thai women arrested after illegal border crossing from Cambodia
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two Thai women were apprehended by security forces in Sa Kaeo province after attempting to re-enter Thailand illegally from Cambodia. They were caught climbing over a barbed-wire fence at the border yesterday, June 21, following substantial gambling losses that left them without passports.

Today, June 22, officials from the Burapha Task Force, in collaboration with the Aranyaprathet Special Task Force and the 12th Ranger Regiment, intensified border patrols near the permanent border crossing at Ban Khlong Luek in Pa Rai subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

During a late-night operation yesterday, June 21, officers spotted two Thai women climbing over a concertina wire barrier from the Cambodian side into Thailand, leading to their immediate detention and an initial investigation.

The first woman, identified as Juthawan (surname withheld), is a Bangkok resident. In April, she legally travelled to a Cambodian casino via the Ban Khlong Luek border crossing.

However, after incurring gambling losses, she was forced to pawn her passport at the Holiday Casino. The second woman, Panadda, hails from Khon Kaen province and had previously entered Cambodia through a natural passage in August last year.

Thai women arrested after illegal border crossing from Cambodia | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Both women stated their intention to return to Thailand but lacked the necessary travel documents. Consequently, they decided to cross the border through an unauthorised route, which resulted in their capture by the police.

The women are now in custody and will face legal proceedings by the law. Officials have also issued a reminder to the public to avoid illegal crossings to ensure their safety and maintain order along the border areas, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Thai women arrested after illegal border crossing from Cambodia | News by Thaiger

In similar news, Thailand has imposed an immediate ban on its citizens crossing into Poipet township in Cambodia.

The directive, issued by Major General Benchapol Dechatiwong na Ayutthaya, commander of the Burapa Task Force, bars all Thai nationals working in Poipet’s casinos and entertainment venues from using the Sa Kaeo border crossing to enter Cambodia.

Latest Thailand News
Thai women arrested after illegal border crossing from Cambodia Crime News

Thai women arrested after illegal border crossing from Cambodia

8 minutes ago
Phuket replaces iconic pink buses with new electric fleet Phuket News

Phuket replaces iconic pink buses with new electric fleet

20 minutes ago
Cambodia fuel shortage drives cross-border traffic surge into Thailand Thailand News

Cambodia fuel shortage drives cross-border traffic surge into Thailand

32 minutes ago
Tragic accident claims life of 12 year old cyclist in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Tragic accident claims life of 12 year old cyclist in Ayutthaya

2 hours ago
Man found dead with head injuries in Samut Sakhon Crime News

Man found dead with head injuries in Samut Sakhon

2 hours ago
Thai couple arrested for scamming over 2,000 businesses Crime News

Thai couple arrested for scamming over 2,000 businesses

3 hours ago
Police seize 39 million baht in mining embezzlement case Crime News

Police seize 39 million baht in mining embezzlement case

3 hours ago
Three boys drown while fishing at Samut Sakhon project site Thailand News

Three boys drown while fishing at Samut Sakhon project site

3 hours ago
Tragic discovery of man in Samut Prakan after family dispute Thailand News

Tragic discovery of man in Samut Prakan after family dispute

3 hours ago
Bangkok house used to produce illegal e-cigarettes seized Bangkok News

Bangkok house used to produce illegal e-cigarettes seized

3 hours ago
Endangered Olive Ridley turtle rescued from net at Karon Beach Phuket News

Endangered Olive Ridley turtle rescued from net at Karon Beach

4 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border crossing closes amid rising tensions Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border crossing closes amid rising tensions

4 hours ago
Vietnamese nationals arrested in Thailand for illegal online lending scheme Crime News

Vietnamese nationals arrested in Thailand for illegal online lending scheme

4 hours ago
Phuket police hunt burglar after 2 million baht villa heist Phuket News

Phuket police hunt burglar after 2 million baht villa heist

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods across 46 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods across 46 provinces

4 hours ago
Peacock tree crushes pickup in Surat Thani, driver killed South Thailand News

Peacock tree crushes pickup in Surat Thani, driver killed

23 hours ago
Pattaya beach turns green: Plankton bloom causes panic Pattaya News

Pattaya beach turns green: Plankton bloom causes panic

23 hours ago
Bangkok hotel raid: 200 phones seized in Chinese bust Bangkok News

Bangkok hotel raid: 200 phones seized in Chinese bust

24 hours ago
Pattaya’s parking crackdown: No car is above the law Pattaya News

Pattaya’s parking crackdown: No car is above the law

1 day ago
Triple bomb blasts at Pattani fair injure 7, stalls damaged South Thailand News

Triple bomb blasts at Pattani fair injure 7, stalls damaged

1 day ago
Ratsada&#8217;s bold plan: Mayor unveils 7 key initiatives for growth Phuket News

Ratsada’s bold plan: Mayor unveils 7 key initiatives for growth

1 day ago
Cambodian tourist numbers to Thailand drop 48% due to closures Business News

Cambodian tourist numbers to Thailand drop 48% due to closures

1 day ago
Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes

1 day ago
Senate seeks to oust Paetongtarn over leaked call with Cambodia Thailand News

Senate seeks to oust Paetongtarn over leaked call with Cambodia

1 day ago
Siblings nabbed with crystal meth in Pattaya drug raid Pattaya News

Siblings nabbed with crystal meth in Pattaya drug raid

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x