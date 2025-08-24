Thai couple arrested for child exploitation in adult content case

A married couple with over half a million followers has been arrested for allegedly involving a teenage boy in adult content production, generating more than 4 million baht in revenue. The arrest took place yesterday, August 23, following a warrant issued by the Criminal Court.

Police Major General Songklot Krikkritaya led the operation with Police Colonel Kokiat Wuttichamnong and Police Lieutenant Colonel Surasak Yitbung. They apprehended 29 year old Phakphum and 30 year old Kirati, whose surnames are withheld, as per the warrants numbered 4839-4840/2568 from August 21.

The charges include human trafficking through the production or distribution of child pornography, importing obscene data into a computer system, and inducing minors into inappropriate behaviour. The arrest occurred at a hostel on Chalong Krung Road, Lam Pla Thio subdistrict, Lat Krabang district, Bangkok. Seized items included two mobile phones, a swimsuit, and a bracelet.

The investigation began after the discovery of two accounts on platform X, C-a-r-a-m-e-a 🌻 and Camp_PP, which collectively had over 570,000 followers. These accounts posted over 300 short pornographic images and videos, enticing viewers to subscribe to full-length content on OnlyFans.

Undercover officers subscribed to OnlyFans and confirmed that both X accounts belonged to Phakphum and Kirati, who are well-known sex creators. They also found content featuring a male minor under 17 years old. Following the collection of evidence, an arrest warrant was secured.

Both suspects admitted to becoming sex creators in 2021 to supplement their income. Kirati works in a factory, while Phakphum is a freelancer. They filmed sexual content for OnlyFans over four years, earning over 4 million baht (US$123,530). They also confessed to involving minors or strangers in sexual acts with Kirati, filmed by Phakphum, to attract more subscribers willing to pay for the content, reported KhaoSod.

The suspects have been handed over to officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking Division for legal proceedings.