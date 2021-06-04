Crime
Scrutiny over public and media idolising of suspect Uncle Phol
Following the arrest of Chaiphol Wipha, known as Uncle Phol to murdered 3 year old ‘Nong Champoo’, his elevation in the media to celebrity status is receiving criticism. He’s been a prime suspect in the murder for over a year, but a warrant was issued June 1, he surrendered yesterday, and is now in police custody. At first, the media investigated Uncle Phol purely as a suspect, but his good looks and charisma soon began to steal the spotlight and grow a fanbase.
Nong Champoo disappeared on May 11, 2020, and the investigation into her death after her body was found in mountain forests 2 kilometres away became sensational. The case was a rollercoaster, with suspicion being cast of the family and the teen sister who lied to cover up her TikTok distraction as the baby wandering off, and questions on how Champoo ended up where she was found. Media followed locals, police, and the family throughout it all, feeding a public thirsty for juicy details. When Chaiphol became a prime suspect, it was a media frenzy.
Chaiphol worked as a salesman and developed a charm and slickness that won him followers. People were willing to give the handsome man the benefit of the doubt, and a base grew of sympathizers and fans. The media had given him exposure and now jumped on the newfound popularity. Advertisers and talent agents saw profits in Uncle Phol, the new unlikely media celebrity.
While Chaiphol was a prime suspect, the ongoing investigation began to cast doubt, and even a media-hired psychiatrist stated that his body language hinted at innocence. He was cooperative with investigations and people grew sympathetic and interested in his personal life. The media got on board and showcased his charming side, even inviting him to sing for his fans.
The hashtag #SaveUnclePhol illustrated his growing popularity on social media as evidence seemed to be leading away from him. People felt sorry for the ordeal he had gone through in being investigated. Many donated money, he signed on with a talent agent, launched a YouTube channel that still has 360,000 subscribers now, and even appeared in a music video with celebrity Jintara that garnered more than 22 million views.
With new high-tech evidence linking hair at the scene of the crime to Chaiphol’s wife, lie-detector tests and witness interviews, the case against Uncle Phol strengthened and he was charged. In the months leading up to his arrest, the media stardom of Uncle Phol started to change as well.
Chiaphol’s temper was seen publicly for the first time in a fight with a TV reporter, and his talent agent and other reporters started to distance themselves. His YouTube channel declined somewhat, but many donators ask for a refund. Jintara deleted the popular video and any photos with Uncle Phol from social media. Once he was charged, the man who was once a media darling was now subject to public hatred.
In retrospect, as the Uncle Phol media frenzy subsides, many are looking at the case as an example of serious news being turned into entertainment. As the public thirsted for more, the media happily obliged, focusing on social media “likes” and engagement, rather than their obligation to report the facts of a serious case.
Blame fell to a cycle of public interest spurring the media to hype the story, causing the public obsession to grow, which in turn fueled more media coverage and celebrity. An innovative media production teacher at Bangkok University called the phenomenon “distorted idolisation”.
“Media should know better about what values it is meant to uphold. It definitely should not be about creating an idol out of a situation like this.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Former army adviser convicted of human trafficking dies in prison
A former army adviser, convicted of trafficking Rohingya migrants to camps in Southern Thailand, died in a prison hospital this week. 65 year old Manas Kongpan had a heart attack while he was exercising at the Medical Correctional Hospital where he had been admitted to treat hypertension, high cholesterol and bradycardia.
The former army adviser was one of more than 100 people accused of trafficking Rohingya migrants to Southern Thailand camps after police found more than 30 bodies buried at a camp near the Malaysia border back in 2015. Reports say some of the migrants possibly died from starvation due to the limited amount of food and water at the camp. Nation Thailand says the bodies were exhumed and examiners found evidence of torture. Migrants trafficked to the camp were not allowed to use phones or contact anyone for help.
Prison sentences were raised for those involved linked to the camp, including Manas. The Appeal Court increased the former army advisor’s sentence from 27 to 82 years.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly attempting to mail methamphetamine and ecstasy to Singapore
A Singaporean man was arrested for allegedly attempting to mail crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy from Thailand to his home country. Airport security in Thailand checked the package and found the drugs hidden in a speaker. Chief of the Narcotics Control Board Wichai Chaimongkhol says 1,320 ecstasy pills and 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, known as “ice,” were found in the speaker.
Police obtained a warrant to search the man’s condominium in Bangkok. Officers say they found ecstasy and chocolate with cannabis. Police suspect the man has sent illicit drugs by air to Australia and Singapore about 40 times. The man faces charges for possession of Category 1 narcotics and drug trafficking.
Following a major drug bust in South Korea reported this week where a Thai national was arrested for allegedly picking up a package containing methamphetamine mailed by air from Thailand, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin ordered the Office of Narcotics Control Board to investigate transnational drug operations with routes in Thailand.
In the past year, police have investigated more than 100 cases involving attempts to send illicit drugs overseas, according to Royal Thai Police deputy chief Manu Mekmork. To screen shipments entering and leaving Thailand by sea transport, a special unit has been set up at the Laem Chabang port, Manu says. Around 100,000 shipping containers leave Thailand each day.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Crime
New oversight committee chair vows to review Red Bull heir case
Phachorn Yutthithamdamrong is the new chairman of a committee that oversees Thailand’s public prosecutors and he has set his sights on an infamous 2012 case involving the grandson of the co-founder of the Red Bull empire. Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya fled Thailand years ago but has never been prosecuted after allegedly killing a police officer while drunk and speeding in the incident.
Boss has been accused of running over the police sergeant with his Ferrari and dragging the body along Sukhumvit road in Thong Lor, the hi-so playground of Bangkok, in September of 2012. He disappeared from Thailand 5 years later in 2017 and his location is officially unknown, though he has cropped up at Formula One races around the world over the years, and has been spotted in London by the Thai media.
Interpol has issued a Red Notice for Boss, but his lack of prosecution has often been seen as a black eye for justice in Thailand, with many in the country still looking back on the case as another example of the rich living by their own rules above the law, when corruption allows them to buy their way out of accountability. The committee intends to look into the Red Bull case to try to build some confidence in the Thai justice system.
Phachorn will preside over his first meeting of the oversight committee as the chief on June 9 and vows to reopen the infamous Red Bull investigation along with other suspect cases, promising a “new broom” to sweep out evidence and justice. The chairman plans to rehash all previous evidence with a careful eye.
The Thai public meet these vows with cynicism after years of panels on the case have only kicked the can down the road, delaying any formal action again and again. The former deputy chief prosecutor in the case was met with harsh backlash after dropping all charges against the Red Bull heir, freeing him from possible prosecution for the police officer’s death. The outcry was so intense that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had to step in and reinstate the charges, though the prosecution, again, never moved forward.
Phachorn intends to use the committee to reexamine that former deputy chief prosecutor’s role in the bugling of the Red Bull heir’s case. Meanwhile, the jaded public is not holding its breath for justice against the ultra-rich.
SOURCE: Thaivisa
