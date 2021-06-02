Connect with us

Crime

Nong Chompoo uncle surrenders to police on murder charges

Neill Fronde

Published 

20 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Slain girl Nong Chompoo's uncle Chaiphol Wipha surrendered to police late this morning. (via tna.mcot)
In an update to the report published this morning when a warrant was issued for his arrest, the uncle of Nong Chompoo has surrendered to the police and is facing murder charges. Chaiphol Wipha, the uncle of a 3 year old girl found dead in Mukdahan last year, turned himself in to the Royal Thai police late this morning. He is accused of the murder and assault of the young girl.
Police had gone to Chaiphol’s home this morning in Ban Kok Kork village to arrest him after the Mukdahan provincial court issued an arrest warrant yesterday, but he was not there. Chaiphol was then escorted by his wife to the police station later in the morning to turn himself in.
The initial charges in the death of Nong Chompoo are for abandoning a child under 9 years old in a way that caused death, depriving a child of parental care, and tampering with a body to influence a police investigation and autopsy. He will be questioned at Kok Toom police station in Mukdahan.
The national police chief stated flatly that this was a murder investigation, saying police were confident in the evidence they had gathered. That evidence included witness accounts, shoes, clothing, 3 strands of hair identified by DNA, 36 pieces of hair from the girl, and other forensic evidence.
The case of Nong Chompoo gained national attention last year with some criticising TV coverage sensationalizing the crime, turning Chaiphol into a minor celebrity like a reality TV star. The fame garnered him fans and donations as he claimed innocence, but some worry it also interfered with the investigation.
The parents of Nong Chompoo left their older daughter in charge of the 3 year old on May 11, 2020, while they ran an errand, and the baby had reportedly wandered away on her own. But police didn’t buy that story when she was found naked with evidence of physical and sexual assault, dead in a forest on a mountain 2 kilometres away 4 days later.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Crime

ONCB to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand

Tanutam Thawan

Published

5 hours ago

on

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

By

Photo via National News Bureau of Thailand

Following the news of the Thai national arrested in South Korea for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into the country, Thailand’s Office of Narcotics Control Board is now investigating transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand.

Thailand’s Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin ordered for the investigation, advising authorities to investigate to see if drug traffickers in Thailand have been involved in operations overseas.

“The officials will speed up the investigation and confiscate drug-related assets.

The investigation comes after a 32 year old Thai national was arrested in South Korea for allegedly trafficking 4 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in packages of protein supplements. The drugs, valued at 13.4 billion won or 380.6 million baht, were trafficked to South Korea on a flight from Thailand. The suspect allegedly told police he was paid 200,000 baht to pick up the drugs in Korea.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Thailand

Arrest warrant issued for murder suspect who became a minor celebrity during the investigation

Tanutam Thawan

Published

6 hours ago

on

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

By

ขอบคุณภาพจาก Nation22 / youtube : ลุงพลป้าแต๋น แฟมิลี่

A murder suspect, who became famous in Thailand during the investigation, now has a warrant for his arrest over the death of his 3 year old niece. With the continuous and overdramatised media coverage on the case, the 44 year old suspect Chaiphol Wipha became a minor celebrity and gained a fan base, some who have raised donations to help prove his innocence. He even got into the music industry and released a song.

Last year, his niece, Orawan “Nong Chompoo” Wongsricha, was found dead on a mountain at Phu Pha Yon National Park, just about 2 kilometres from her home after she had been missing for 4 days. The toddler was naked and an autopsy later found evidence of physical assault.

Nong Chompoo’s older sister was watching over her the day she went missing while her family ran errands. Her sister said the toddler had wandered off, but police don’t believe the 3 year old walked up the mountain on her own.

Some Thai media outlets have been criticised for their coverage of the case. The Bangkok Post says two TV stations treated the case like a reality show with daily updates. Chaiphol got fans, and briefly got into the music industry.

Yesterday, the provincial court of Mukdahan issued an arrest warrant for Chaiphol on charges of depriving a child, abandoning a child under 9 years old in the way that caused death and tampering with a body to influence autopsy and investigation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Crime

Police officers arrested for alleged involvement in Bangkok kidnap

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 day ago

on

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

By

Two high ranking police officers in Bangkok have been arrested for alleged involvement in the kidnap of a 60 year old Taiwanese businessman for a US$3 million ransom. Police say the man was abducted in broad daylight from a restaurant in the Thong Lor district over a failed business deal for rubber gloves.

The March 28 incident where 60 year old Wen Yu Chung was assaulted and dragged away from the restaurant was caught on surveillance camera footage. Officers in uniform were seen in the video and did not help the man. Police already arrested 2 American men, reported to be former US Marines, as well as another senior Thai police officer and a Thai man. Reports say they have been released on bail.

The men had met at the L’Oliva restaurant off Sukhumvit Road to “resolve” their disagreement over the purchase of surgical gloves. Wen had apparently sold 93 million baht, or around US$2.95 million, worth of rubber gloves, but the quality of the gloves was much lower than expected.

Wen’s family says the alleged kidnappers demanded US$3 million in ransom. Reports do not say how long Wen was held captive, but a report from Reuters says the alleged kidnappers dropped Wen off at a hospital after the family contacted the police.

SOURCE: Daily News

 

Trending