World
India places order for 300 million doses of unapproved vaccine
India signed an order yesterday for 300 million doses of an unnamed Indian vaccine that will cost US $205-206 million.
The currently untitled vaccine comes from the Indian firm Biological E, which is in Phase 3 trials. The vaccine has shown “promising results” in the first two phases, says the government.
From the government:
The arrangement with Biological-E is part of the wider endeavour of the government of India to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in research & development and also financial support.
This is the first order India has signed for that has not been given emergency approval.
Despite declining infections, the country continues to add 100,000 cases a day. Thus, the country is still under enormous pressure to inoculate its inhabitants.
To date: India has given slightly more than 220 million vaccinations, despite its nearly 1.4 billion population being eligible for the vaccine. Under 10% of the country’s population has received 1 dose, mainly from a shortage of doses. 4.7% of the population have received both doses necessary.
India also has the third highest death toll from Covid-19 at 337,989, behind Brazil, and the USA. However, experts peg India’s death toll as a gross underestimation.
Internally, India has been highly critical of its slow rollout of the vaccine. New Dehli’s High Court even went so far as to suggest that government officials should be charged with manslaughter.
As one political commentator says:
This government has failed. And failed its people miserably.
A reluctance to get vaccinated has also been cited as a reason behind surging Covid cases in the country.
Currently, India is administering 3 vaccines: Covishield, from the Serum Institute of India, Covaxin, from the Indian firm Bharat Biotech and the government’s Indian Council of Medical Research, as well as Sputnik V, which comes from Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US President Biden pledges vaccines donation, 25 million to start
The United Nations-backed COVAX program to help supply vaccines around the world got a boost today as President Biden vowed that the US will donate 25 million vaccines to start. This donation would make up nearly 25% of all vaccines procured through the COVAX programme to date. The UN effort seeks to bulk up vaccine supplies in Asia, Africa, and South and Central America, as the United States has vaccinated a majority of its citizens and is growing a surplus of jabs.
President Biden has stated that by the end of June the US intends to donate 80 million vaccines, a huge boon while the World Health Organization expresses concerns for a surge in Covid-19 in Africa and the near halt of vaccine arrival. The US will keep 25% of its surplus as an emergency reserve for America and its allies and partners.
The US National Security advisor stated that the United States will control where vaccines donated to the COVAX programme will be allocated. More than 7 million vaccines are earmarked for Asia in the first disbursement, with about 5 million going to Africa and about 6 million to South and Central America as well. 6 million more vaccines we’ll go to allies and partners like United Nations front line workers, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Israel’s West Bank and Gaza, Egypt, Jordan, Haiti, India, Iraq, Jordan, Kosovo, and Yemen.
President Biden has expressed the belief that Americans are still at risk as long as Covid-19 exist in the world, and so the US donation of vaccines abroad is part of a global well being. The National Security advisor furthered this sentiment by stressing that the vaccine donations are given without any obligation or expectation, implying that other nations had not been as altruistic.
“We’re not seeking to extract concessions, we’re not extorting, we’re not imposing conditions the way that other countries who are providing doses are doing.”
The donated vaccines are set for shipment as quickly as logistics can be worked out. Mexico and Canada have already received 4.5 million vaccines from the US, and plans were announced to vaccinate 550,000 South Korean troops serving with American Military in Korea. While the US Deputy Secretary of State visited Thailand to assure a donation of vaccines, American expats begged in an open letter for the donation to come with a guarantee of inoculation for Americans abroad who pay US taxes which pay for the vaccines but have often not had access to get vaccinated themselves.
The US has already committed over US $4 billion to COVAX, but right now, quick access to vaccines is needed more than money. Poor countries have been unable to secure vaccine supplies that are quickly snatched up by more wealthy nations. In the United States, surpluses grow while 63% of adults have had at least one jab and vaccine demand is shrinking.
Part of this donation of vaccines may be righting a former wrong, as the US originally made deals with Pfizer and Moderna controlling their production as part of their purchase terms, blocking exports earlier in the vaccine rollout. the first 25 million donated vaccines will come from stockpiles of these & Johnson & Johnson vaccine. President Biden also committed the donating 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines that were manufactured in the US but not approved for use in the US yet.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
World
Train accident kills 9 in China
Early this morning, 9 people were confirmed dead from a railway accident in China’s Gansu Province, a northcentral province south of Mongolia. Reportedly, the train rammed workers.
The train was coming from Urumqi and was head to Hangzhou, when it crashed into railway workers around 5:25 in the morning in Jinchang city.
Emergency responders were sent to the scene to attend to the workers.
Chinese citizens are dubious how such an accident could have occurred:
If the workers were carrying out maintenance work, then the train drivers should have known about it. How could this have happened? That’s nine lives gone!”
Another citizen says:
“Who is responsible and what has he been doing?”
Further details are unknown at this time.
Last month, a train accident in Malaysia left 200 injured. The incident is still being investigated.
SOURCE: BBC
World
Epidemiologist says “zero Covid” countries risk isolation unless vaccination is ramped up
A leading infectious diseases specialist in Australia says countries using tight border control measures to maintain their “zero Covid” status risk being left in limbo unless vaccination is accelerated. According to a Bloomberg report, Greg Dore from the University of New South Wales in Sydney says border restrictions that have kept Covid-19 deaths below 1,000 in Australia are not sustainable. He says the country now needs to ramp up vaccination with disease immunity in mind, which would mean Covid-19 is no longer a major threat.
“Once we get a higher proportion of the adult population vaccinated, we will provide that disease immunity and then we’ll be able to open up. The virus will come in. There’ll be some cases. There may be some people who get reasonably sort of sick, but the numbers of cases with severe illness and the numbers of deaths will be very small.”
Dore was speaking as the south-eastern state of Victoria endures a 2-week lockdown in an effort to eliminate the virus in Melbourne – for the fourth time. State health officials have reported 69 active infections. According to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, Australia has recorded over 30,000 Covid-19 cases since January 2020 and has administered only 4.5 million vaccine doses for a population of 26 million people.
Meanwhile, risk communications consultant Jody Lanard says places like Singapore and Hong Kong, where transmission has been controlled through strict public health measures, also need to improve the take-up of vaccines.
“I’m worried that the ‘Covid zero’ countries are kind of like sitting ducks waiting for Covid to come in. I’m very worried that ‘Covid zero’ is really ‘Covid limbo.’ You’re just waiting for something terrible to happen.”
Lanard’s colleague, Peter Sandman, says countries that bet on “Covid zero” by implementing tough policies now need to move to a policy of vaccinating and re-opening.
“Having won the gamble, you have to convince people to collect their winnings. The only way they get to collect the winnings is to be willing to get vaccinated and open up. No country wants to be the hermit kingdom of the 21st century.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
