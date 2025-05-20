The new way to advertise in Thailand

Alessio Francesco Fedeli
Tired of paid ads that get ignored? Frustrated by influencer marketing that’s overpriced and out of reach?
 Welcome to a better way to grow your brand — Boosted by People.

In today’s noisy digital world, trust beats reach. That’s why Boosted by People connects your content with real people — social users, influencers, local pages, and businesses — who share it inside conversations that matter.

No more guesswork. No more inflated budgets. Just real shares by the right people, seen by the right audience.

Whether you’re a Bangkok café, a Phuket real estate agency, or a Chiang Mai wellness brand, you can now:

  • Target who shares your content — from gym owners to food bloggers to expat influencers
  • Choose where it’s seen — by interest, city, or audience type
  • Keep full control — you decide what gets shared, and how

Need to reach fitness lovers in Bangkok? Choose gym influencers and healthy lifestyle pages.
 Want to promote your food brand? Tap into foodie communities and restaurant fans.
 Looking to grow your expat customer base? Let trusted expat voices carry your message further.

And unlike traditional influencer campaigns, you keep control of your message. You write the content. You define the vibe. They just help spread it — naturally, and with trust.

This isn’t spray-and-pray marketing. It’s targeted, human-powered amplification — and it works.

✅ Trusted shares
 ✅ Affordable campaigns
 ✅ Built for businesses of all sizes

Boosted by People is Thailand’s most effective new marketing tool — built for today’s social world.
 Ready to grow with real voices and real trust?

Visit www.boostedbypeople.com and launch your first campaign today.

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.

