Helmet Heroes Thailand transforms from one helmet to global impact, securing major brand sponsorships in 17 Months

Rick Brown standing alongside the police

Helmet Heroes Thailand, the visionary non-profit dedicated to providing free (TIS Certified) motorcycle helmets to children, proudly announces its remarkable growth from a single helmet donation to significant brand sponsorships within just 17 months. Ducati Motors, Thailand, B Quik, Triumph Motorcycles, and Harley-Davidson have all shown support, as has Bangkok Hospital. This rapid expansion underscores the urgent need for child road safety and the power of a clear, compelling mission.

Founded by Rick Brown, known on social media as Savvy Rick Brown, Helmet Heroes Thailand began with a simple yet profound goal: to ensure every child in Thailand and beyond has access to a life-saving helmet. What started as a personal endeavour has quickly blossomed into a widespread movement, distributing hundreds of helmets across communities and fostering a heightened awareness of road safety for young riders.

“It’s been an incredible journey, seeing our mission resonate with so many people and organisations.

“From that first helmet, we always believed in the potential to create a ripple effect. Now, with the support of global brands, we can amplify our reach and protect even more children, turning a simple idea into a truly impactful force for change.”

in action
Helmet Heroes Thailand in action

The organisation’s swift success in attracting major global brand sponsorships within a remarkably short timeframe is a testament to its transparent operations, tangible impact, and compelling narrative. These partnerships will significantly boost Helmet Heroes Thailand’s distribution capabilities, educational initiatives, and overall reach, ensuring that more children are safer on the roads.

Helmet Heroes Thailand remains committed to its core mission of providing free motorcycle helmets and promoting essential road safety education. The organisation’s growth highlights the universal appeal of safeguarding children and the potential for grassroots initiatives to achieve global recognition and support.

About Helmet Heroes Thailand

ดูโพสต์นี้บน Instagram

 

โพสต์ที่แชร์โดย Rick Brown (@savvy.rick.brown)

Helmet Heroes Thailand is a non-profit organisation founded with the mission to provide free motorcycle helmets to children in Thailand and beyond. Through direct helmet distribution and educational campaigns, the organisation strives to reduce preventable injuries and fatalities among young riders.

Press Release

