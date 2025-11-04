Thailand braces for Typhoon Kalmaegi after storm leaves 1 dead in Philippines

Thailand is preparing for another wave of heavy rain and possible flash floods as Typhoon Kalmaegi, which has already claimed at least one life in the Philippines, moves toward mainland Southeast Asia.

The Thai government has issued alerts for residents in the northeast, central, and eastern regions to brace for the storm’s impact between November 7 to 9.

Deputy government spokesperson Airin Phanrit announced today, November 4, that the typhoon is expected to make landfall in central Vietnam around November 6 to 7. It is expected to weaken into a tropical depression and a strong low-pressure cell as it passes over Thailand’s northeastern (Isaan) region.

Weather forecast for Thailand (November 4 to 10)

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued the following forecast

November 4 to 6: Northern and upper regions will see less rainfall, with cool mornings.

Northern and upper regions will see less rainfall, with cool mornings. November 7 to 10: Rainfall will increase notably across upper Thailand, especially in the Central, Eastern, and lower Northeastern areas, as the storm system arrives.

Southern Thailand provinces will continue to experience heavy rain and strong waves. Seas in both the Andaman and the Gulf of Thailand reach 2 to 3 meters high from November 5 to 7.

In the next 24 hours, the north, northeast, central, and east, as well as Bangkok and nearby provinces, are expected to see rain and thunderstorms.

The TMD has advised farmers to protect their crops from potential flooding, while fishing boats in both seas are urged to proceed cautiously and avoid storm zones.

Storm’s path and impact in the Philippines

Warnings in Thailand follow the storm’s deadly impact in the Philippines, which battered the nation yesterday.

According to The Associated Press (AP), at least one elderly resident drowned in floodwaters in Southern Leyte, while widespread flooding and power outages forced more than 150,000 people to evacuate.

Typhoon Kalmaegi, as the 20th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, made landfall with sustained winds of 150 km/h (93 mph) and gusts reaching 185 km/h (115 mph).

The storm also affected Cebu, an area still recovering from a 6.9-magnitude earthquake on September 30, which killed at least 79 people. Authorities in Negros Island warned of possible volcanic mudflows (lahars) from the active Kanlaon volcano.

Over 3,500 passengers were stranded at ports, and multiple domestic flights were cancelled.

Thai officials are urging the public to stay updated through official government and TMD announcements throughout the week.