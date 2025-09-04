Pattaya’s beach camping proposal faces opposition from tourists

Proposal to allow beach camping for a fee faces heavy criticism from visitors and locals

A proposal to allow beach camping for a fee in Pattaya has ignited a wave of criticism from both tourists and long-term residents, raising concerns over the potential damage it could cause to the city’s image and its struggling hotel industry.

“Beach camping, and what toilets are the campers using?” asked one European visitor, highlighting Pattaya’s ongoing cleanliness issues along its shoreline.

“We all know what will happen: people will just use the street or the sand as their toilet.”

The tourist’s remark echoed fears that the city’s beaches could become even more polluted.

Long-term expats were equally critical, with one veteran resident, who has lived in Pattaya for over a decade, describing the idea as “another ill-conceived scheme” that could attract the wrong type of crowd.

“From one stupid idea to the next. This will end up being the worst place in the world if they go ahead with this.”

The hotel and guesthouse industry, which is still reeling from lower-than-expected occupancy rates, also voiced strong opposition to the plan.

One concerned tourist warned:

“Don’t do it. If you allow hundreds of people to sleep and cook on the beach, there will be no quality tourists left. This is supposed to be a city for leisure, not a campsite.”

Critics argue that the risks go far beyond just lost hotel revenue. They point to the already existing problems of cigarette butts buried in the sand, plastic waste scattered along the shore, and occasional disruptive late-night incidents that challenge Pattaya’s beach management.

Adding tents, cooking fires, and unregulated overnight campers could, they fear, transform Pattaya’s most valuable asset, its beaches, into an environmental and social liability, reported Pattaya Mail.

While the idea of beach camping might appeal to a certain demographic looking for an affordable experience, many fear it could tarnish the city’s image as a top-tier leisure destination and have long-lasting negative effects on its tourism and local economy.

