Crime
Officers seized 31 million baht in cash and assets in 20 drug trafficking raids
In a major crackdown on a suspect drug network run by a woman in Northern Thailand, officers raided 20 locations in the Eastern region and seized cash as well as other assets valued at a total of 31 million baht.
Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board launched an investigation back in October into a suspected drug network said to be run by 63 year old Buachan Khao-in who was wanted by police for allegedly supporting and colluding in the illicit drug trade.
The following month, Buachan was arrested in Chiang Mai. Police say the woman had a bank account open in her name that received money transfers from those in the drug trade. According to Thai PBS, more than 10 billion baht had been in circulation in her bank account.
In the recent raids, 170 officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, Provincial Police Region 2, and Rayong and Chanthaburi police broke off into teams to raid 20 places that were suspected of being linked to Buachan. No arrests were reported.
Officers seized a total of 8.59 million baht in cash and took over 17 bank accounts with a total of 9.8 million baht. They also seized a home valued at more than 10 million baht and a Mercedes Benz valued at 2.7 million baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
Police arrested 3 Buddhist nuns at a meditation centre in Thailand’s Isaan region for allegedly scamming more than 400 people, promising returns to those who invested in a fund for the poor. Victims say the nuns took off with a total of around 10 million baht. A nun at the centre claims those who made merit would receive returns, but many became greedy.
The hundreds that fell victim to the scam say they were promised high returns in either cash or gold if they contributed to the centre’s “pha pa” funds. Reports say each of the investors gave the centre 2,000 baht to 3,500 baht, but complaintants did not receive returns promised by the nuns.
49 year old Mae Chee Ou, or nun Ou, of the Phra Phutsikkhi meditation centre allegedly ran the scheme. She denied the claims of fraud and told reporters she’s a “noble individual, similar to a monk.” Nun Ou does not have a clerical title, according to the chief of the Provincial Buddhism Office.
According to the Bangkok Post, the nun told reporters that the “pha pa” funds were set up to help the poor and those who made merit would receive returns, but many became greedy.
The 2 other nuns, 45 year old Arunee Chanthanam and 31 year old Pailin Sunthornsuwan, allegedly persuaded people to invest in the “pha pa” fund. The 3 nuns were arrested in charges of fraud. They are being held in detention while the investigation continues.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
Police crackdown on 3 drug networks in Northern Thailand, local politician on the run
In an effort to suppress drug trafficking during the Covid-19 pandemic, police are cracking down on 3 suspected networks in Northern Thailand, including one linked to a local politician who is now on the run. In the busts, police confiscated assets valued at a total of 30.5 million baht.
Police are still investigating drug cases linked to the head of a tambon administrative organisation in Tak, a province bordering Myanmar. The subdistrict chief, Wichit Arphonrungroj, is allegedly tied to drug cases dating back many years and a warrant is now out for his arrest.
In 2019, officers seized 1.5 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine a the Ban Huai Ra-u security checkpoint. Last December, police arrested a drug suspect and seized assets valued at 100 million baht. Earlier this month, another suspect was arrested and police seized 100 kilograms of methamphetamine and ketamine. The cases are linked to the local politician, police say.
In another bust in Phitsanulok, officers arrested a 20 year old man for allegedly selling illicit drugs through a Facebook page. Police say at least 20 million baht had been transferred to the man’s bank account and he did not have an explanation for the source of the money.
In the third crackdown, police seized assets valued at 2 million baht from a drug suspect in Sukhothai.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Insurgency
Former negotiator says peace in Thailand’s deep south can be reached with ongoing discussions
With the ongoing violence from the religious separatist insurgency in Thailand’s deep south, a former member of the Thai negotiating team says the discussions between the government and Malay-Muslim dissidents need to continue to bring peace and unity.
The Southern provinces Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat near Malaysia have been plagued with violence for years. Since the separatist movement in Thailand’s deep south re-emerged in 2004, there have been 7,224 deaths and 13,427 injuries linked to the conflict from early 2004 to February 2021, according to the Deep South Watch Database.
Just last night, a 31 year old police officer in Yala was killed in an explosion after suspected militants threw a pipe bomb at a police observation post in the Raman district. Another officer, who is 29 years old, was injured in the blast.
Saturday morning in Pattani, 3 family members driving through the area were attacked by suspected insurgents. Shots were fired at the family’s car and a bullet hit the driver’s head, killing him. Reports say the attackers then poured petrol on the vehicle and set it on fire. One family member was able to flee the scene before the car erupted in flames.
Former deputy permanent-secretary for defence, Nipat Thonglek, who had served as an appointed member of the Thai negotiating team, says he’s optimistic about the process of achieving peace in the South. He says there must be ongoing discussions to reach resolutions and agreements.
“From my experience when I had the opportunity to attend meetings with these dissidents….. all want to see their people in the deep South enjoy a good quality of life and strong health so they will be better able to spend their lives normally… They want to see their children have a better education and their people get the sleep they need each night and have enough food to eat.”
In the past, Nipat had negotiated with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, an Islamic organisation in the area known as the leader of the Southern Thailand insurgency, to set up safety zones that were free from violence for 15 days. He says his work in the past set the basis for the government’s current plan to declare safety zones.
“I see the number of attacks and casualties is falling when compared with past years.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Officers seized 31 million baht in cash and assets in 20 drug trafficking raids
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Opium and Heroin seized at Chiang Mai checkpoint
Covid UPDATE: 1,871 new infections and 10 deaths, expats eligible for vaccine in Thailand
Chon Buri foundation rehabilitating Thailand’s disabled dogs
Many Thailand Elite Card members cancel travel plans as Covid-19 cases rise
Suvarnabhumi check-in counters become vaccine administration points
Health declining for jailed protestors on hunger strike
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
Thai courts getting tough on face mask violations
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Opposition calls for the Thai PM to stand down, Democrats re-iterate their support
Burmese military launch more airstrikes close to Thai border
Locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine will be available by June
Locals threaten to burn hall if converted to field hospital
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Killer pit bull attends victim’s funeral to apologise
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Thailand News Today | 2-tier pricing uproar, Ministry to pay 11.8 B baht compensation | April 22
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok4 hours ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Crime1 day ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
- Expats1 day ago
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules