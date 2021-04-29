Phuket to close land border from 11pm to 5am each day, essential travel only

1,871 new Covid-19 cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by Thailand’s Public Health Ministry, raising the total count since the start of the pandemic last year to 63,570 Covid-19 infections and 188 fatalities. Covid-related deaths in Thailand have been reported each day since April 17.

Thailand now has 27,988 active Covid-19 cases with many infections related to entertainment venues. Out of today’s new cases, 1,830 cases are local transmissions, 34 were detected in active case finding, and the other 7 were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas. 689 cases were reported today in Bangkok followed by 151 cases in Samut Prakan, just southeast of the capital. 89 cases were reported in Chiang Mai and 81 in Pathum Thani.

In Chon Buri, 112 new cases were confirmed today by the Chon Buri Health Department, a slight increase from yesterday’s count of 108. Since April 1, a total of 2,265 Covid-19 cases and 2 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the coastal province, which includes Pattaya. There are currently 1,584 active cases in the province.

Today’s numbers continue a general downward trend in the reported cases since April 23 when 2,839 infections were reported, a record daily total. It’s “good news,” according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily report from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration in English.

To help combat the spread of Covid-19, provincial governments have the power to impose local disease control measures. So far, 73 of 77 provinces, have set orders requiring people to wear face masks in public. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

12 provinces have requested that people stay at home during specified hours to help slow the spread of the virus. Natapanu says this is not a curfew, it is a request from provinces asking for the “kind cooperation” of people to stay at home during late night and early morning hours.

“We have never announced a curfew.”

Vaccinations in Thailand

So far, 1,344,646 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand with 1,059,721 people who have received their first dose of the vaccine and 284,925 people who have received both doses. Natapanu says Thailand will soon roll out a “massive vaccination plan.”

Expats in Thailand are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Natapanu says more information on the vaccination plan for foreigners residing in Thailand will be released at a later date.

“All people residing in Thailand, regardless of nationality, are eligible to receive the vaccine under the plan.”

Samples from 2 batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine that was locally produced by Siam Bioscience have passed quality tests. The plan to produce and distribute the vaccine locally remains on schedule, with plans to start administering the doses in June.

The Public Health Ministry is also negotiating with other Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, such as Pfizer, to reach its goal of acquiring 100 million doses within the year. Pfizer has declared its vaccine safe for children 12 and older, making it appealing to Thailand where children are not yet being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

SOURCES: Pattaya News | Khaosod | CCSA

