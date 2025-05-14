Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine

A group involved in numerous thefts across Cha-am, Phetchaburi, targeting electrical wires and appliances, was apprehended. The suspects, who used the stolen proceeds to purchase methamphetamine, were involved in nearly 10 cases. Victims can inspect the recovered items at Cha-am Police Station.

Police Lieutenant General Naiwat Phadermchit led the operation yesterday, May 13, at 2.30pm. The suspects, identified as 47 year old Surachet Nucharoen, 24 year old Weerapat Maksuwan, and 31 year old Methavee Samutklang, were charged with nighttime theft and drug offences. Weerapat faces an additional charge for possessing 11 methamphetamine pills.

Police seized several items, including a red-and-black Honda Wave 100 motorcycle, a sidecar motorcycle, a blue Yamaha Spark motorcycle, electrical wires, copper, helmets, fans, household appliances, air conditioners, and other goods.

The arrests took place at a residence in Huai Sai Tai community, within Cha-am Municipality. Following the apprehension, the suspects were taken to identify crime scenes in Huai Sai Tai and Sam Phraya communities, before further questioning at the station.

Surachet admitted to the thefts, stating that he and the others rode motorcycles through local villages, stealing appliances to sell for 5,000 to 10,000 baht (US$150 to 300) per time, using the proceeds for daily expenses and drugs.

Initial investigations revealed thefts on April 18 and April 19 of electrical wires from a warehouse on Phetkasem Road, near Palm Hill.

Further thefts included home electrical wires on April 19 in Jompol, an air conditioner compressor on April 26 in Sam Phraya, copper coils on April 27, and main electrical wires on April 28 and 29 at a restaurant on Phetkasem Road. The group also targeted Palm Villa on May 5 and Sam Phraya on May 11.

Police Colonel Apirak Permchai stated that the group had repeatedly stolen household items and cut electric wires from poles and restaurants, causing significant distress to residents in Huai Sai and Sam Phraya Tai communities. Further investigations revealed the suspects had committed seven prior offences.

Cha-am Police Station will continue stringent measures to ensure safety in the area. Victims of these crimes are encouraged to view the recovered items and identify the suspects at Cha-am Police Station, reported KhaoSod.