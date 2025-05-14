Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection

Positive tests prompt crackdown and deeper scrutiny of labour camp

Bright Choomanee
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection
Picture courtesy of Thalang District Office

In Phuket, an inspection of migrant worker camps in Thalang District resulted in five people testing positive for methamphetamine, according to officials in Thalang.

The operation, conducted from 5pm to 7pm yesterday, May 13, involved a team comprising the Thalang District Office Special Operations Unit, Phuket Immigration Police, Phuket Provincial Employment Office, Sakhu Police, public health officers, and local community leaders from Tambon Sakhu.

Two labour camps in Moo 3 and Moo 4 Sakhu, housing around 90 foreign workers, were the focus of the inspection.

Officials checked work permits, passports, and conducted health screenings, finding no illegal items during the search. Random urine drug tests were administered to 40 workers, with five returning positive results for methamphetamine use.

Picture courtesy of Thalang District Office

The findings were documented, and employers were notified as investigations commenced to trace the drug source, reported The Phuket News.

Besides drug testing, officials provided guidance on enhancing camp management, hygiene, environmental standards, and security, as noted by the Thalang District Office.

Local village heads and community leaders were advised to maintain vigilant monitoring of the camps to ensure adherence to district regulations.

Photo: Thalang District Office

In similar news, police conducted raids on two worker camps in central Phuket, resulting in the arrest of two Myanmar nationals and one Thai national after six Myanmar workers tested positive for methamphetamine.

The operation, held in Srisoonthorn on April 29, was reported by the Thalang District Office.

The drug crackdown, which targeted around 150 workers, was carried out between 5.30pm and 7pm led by Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkun and Deputy Chief Wisut Romin, the joint operation included personnel from local administrative bodies, Thalang Police, immigration officers, health workers, labour officials, and the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor).

During the operation, police conducted random health screenings along with inspections of work permits and passports. No illegal items were found at the time.

Bright Choomanee
Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

