Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees

Desperate escape attempt ends in chaos as crash exposes trafficking route

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee27 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
128 2 minutes read
Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A pickup truck carrying undocumented migrant workers drove against traffic and collided with a car, causing the truck to overturn.

The incident resulted in several injuries among the workers, while the truck driver fled the scene. Yesterday, June 10, Police Colonel Surachit Phetchajom, superintendent of Sadao, received a report of a collision with multiple injuries on Kanchanawanich Road near the entrance to Baan Paed Roi Rai, Mueang 1, Samnak Kham subdistrict, Sadao district, Songkhla province.

Following the report, Police Lieutenant Watcharin Tancharoenrat, investigation officer, visited the scene with an investigative team, emergency medical services, and security forces, including the 5021st Infantry Company, the 4304th Border Patrol unit, and Patrol Police 437.

At the scene, a bronze Toyota Vigo pickup truck, registration บล 8941 Songkhla, was found with its front end on the roadside. Seven Myanmar nationals, believed to be undocumented workers aiming to travel to a third country (Malaysia), were injured. The driver is suspected to have fled during the chaos, likely in fear of repercussions for transporting illegal migrants.

Related Articles

The other vehicle involved was a white Mazda sedan, registration กฉ 8023 Yala, with two Thai nationals injured. All injured parties, including the seven Myanmar nationals and two Thais, were taken to Sadao Hospital and Padang Besar Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reported that the pickup truck carrying the migrants emerged from an alley opposite the crash site, driving against traffic.

As it attempted a U-turn, it lost control and collided with the sedan on the main road, causing both vehicles to overturn. The pickup was equipped with a canopy and carried several Myanmar passengers who could not communicate in Thai.

Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

The sedan driver recounted driving normally when the pickup suddenly crossed the road and collided, causing it to veer off and hit a water pipe, which shattered on the road.

Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees | News by Thaiger

Residents present at the scene recorded the incident, capturing the cries of pain from the Myanmar nationals, two of whom were trapped in the vehicle until locals and passersby helped them out. Due to the language barrier, officers have not yet obtained a clear account from the Myanmar passengers.

Police have detained all the migrants and will arrange for an interpreter to investigate further. Efforts are underway to locate the pickup driver to face legal consequences, reported KhaoSod.

Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Mystery man goes viral for &#8216;following&#8217; cars at Phuket traffic light (video) Phuket News

Mystery man goes viral for ‘following’ cars at Phuket traffic light (video)

5 minutes ago
Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car Phuket News

Thai netizens divided over video of foreign couple having sex in car

15 minutes ago
Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees Road deaths

Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees

27 minutes ago
More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot Thailand News

More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot

39 minutes ago
Teen found driving mum&#8217;s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Teen found driving mum’s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima

51 minutes ago
Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht Bangkok News

Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht

1 hour ago
Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses Business News

Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses

2 hours ago
Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao

2 hours ago
Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices Business News

Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices

3 hours ago
Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase Crime News

Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase

3 hours ago
Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco Bangkok News

Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco

3 hours ago
Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover Thailand News

Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover

3 hours ago
Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer Thailand News

Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer

3 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision Bangkok News

Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision

3 hours ago
Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced Phuket News

Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced

3 hours ago
Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue Thailand News

Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue

4 hours ago
Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal Crime News

Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal

4 hours ago
Smashed! Drunken row ends in bottle attack on disabled soldier Pattaya News

Smashed! Drunken row ends in bottle attack on disabled soldier

4 hours ago
Urgent search for missing 72 year old woman in Phuket canal Phuket News

Urgent search for missing 72 year old woman in Phuket canal

4 hours ago
Income discrepancies arise over NBCT lawyer’s 12m baht claim Thailand News

Income discrepancies arise over NBCT lawyer’s 12m baht claim

4 hours ago
High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting Pattaya News

High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting

5 hours ago
Thai downpour leaves 57 provinces singing in the rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thai downpour leaves 57 provinces singing in the rain

5 hours ago
Pattaya police bottle kratom cocktail racket in midnight raids Pattaya News

Pattaya police bottle kratom cocktail racket in midnight raids

5 hours ago
Frenchman arrested in Pattaya for allegedly abusing 13 year old girl Pattaya News

Frenchman arrested in Pattaya for allegedly abusing 13 year old girl

20 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee27 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
128 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Tragic accident claims lives of mother, daughter in Phetchaburi

Tragic accident claims lives of mother, daughter in Phetchaburi

2 days ago
Tractor accident in Chumphon claims life, colleague survives

Tractor accident in Chumphon claims life, colleague survives

2 days ago
Construction worker dies in landslide on Rama 2 Road

Construction worker dies in landslide on Rama 2 Road

3 days ago
Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers

Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers

5 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x