Pickup truck with migrant workers crashes in Songkhla, driver flees

A pickup truck carrying undocumented migrant workers drove against traffic and collided with a car, causing the truck to overturn.

The incident resulted in several injuries among the workers, while the truck driver fled the scene. Yesterday, June 10, Police Colonel Surachit Phetchajom, superintendent of Sadao, received a report of a collision with multiple injuries on Kanchanawanich Road near the entrance to Baan Paed Roi Rai, Mueang 1, Samnak Kham subdistrict, Sadao district, Songkhla province.

Following the report, Police Lieutenant Watcharin Tancharoenrat, investigation officer, visited the scene with an investigative team, emergency medical services, and security forces, including the 5021st Infantry Company, the 4304th Border Patrol unit, and Patrol Police 437.

At the scene, a bronze Toyota Vigo pickup truck, registration บล 8941 Songkhla, was found with its front end on the roadside. Seven Myanmar nationals, believed to be undocumented workers aiming to travel to a third country (Malaysia), were injured. The driver is suspected to have fled during the chaos, likely in fear of repercussions for transporting illegal migrants.

The other vehicle involved was a white Mazda sedan, registration กฉ 8023 Yala, with two Thai nationals injured. All injured parties, including the seven Myanmar nationals and two Thais, were taken to Sadao Hospital and Padang Besar Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reported that the pickup truck carrying the migrants emerged from an alley opposite the crash site, driving against traffic.

As it attempted a U-turn, it lost control and collided with the sedan on the main road, causing both vehicles to overturn. The pickup was equipped with a canopy and carried several Myanmar passengers who could not communicate in Thai.

The sedan driver recounted driving normally when the pickup suddenly crossed the road and collided, causing it to veer off and hit a water pipe, which shattered on the road.

Residents present at the scene recorded the incident, capturing the cries of pain from the Myanmar nationals, two of whom were trapped in the vehicle until locals and passersby helped them out. Due to the language barrier, officers have not yet obtained a clear account from the Myanmar passengers.

Police have detained all the migrants and will arrange for an interpreter to investigate further. Efforts are underway to locate the pickup driver to face legal consequences, reported KhaoSod.