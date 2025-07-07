Thai women caught in call centre scam at Cambodia border

The Eastern Border Security Forces apprehended two Thai women who falsely claimed they were deceived into working in Poipet, Cambodia. In reality, they were hired to cross the border illegally and create mule bank accounts and conduct face scans for a call centre scam.

Their background checks revealed that one suspect, 48 year old Ornuma Boonchoong, had been implicated in 38 cases nationwide.

Yesterday, July 6, the Eastern Border Security Forces, led by Task Force Aranyaprathet, intercepted the women, identified as 39 year old Wanphen Bodirat and Ornuma Boonchoong, as they attempted to cross back into Thailand through barbed wire at Ban Khlong Luek in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

Initial questioning uncovered that the two women were not tricked into working in Poipet but willingly became part of a call centre syndicate.

Further investigation revealed Ornuma’s bank account had already been used for criminal activities, with 38 related complaints filed online by victims across the country.

The suspects confessed to being recruited via Facebook to open bank accounts for 10,000 baht (US$305) each. The syndicate arranged their entire journey, including a taxi pick-up from Nakhon Sawan, hotel accommodation in Aranyaprathet, and transport across the border to the workplace in Poipet.

Their employer, a Chinese national, instructed them to open three bank accounts each and perform facial scans. On July 5, they received 8,000 baht (US$245) each upon completing their task. However, upon attempting to return to Thailand, they were apprehended, reported KhaoSod.

This arrest not only prevented illegal border crossings but also captured key members of a widespread fraud operation.

The women have been handed over to the Khlong Luek Police Station in Sa Kaeo province for further investigation into the network that recruits individuals to open mule bank accounts.

In similar news, ten Thai construction workers were detained near the Thai-Cambodian border on July 2 while trying to return to Thailand after allegedly being misled by employers in Cambodia. The arrests took place close to the permanent checkpoint at Ban Khlong Luek in Sa Kaeo province.