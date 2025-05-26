Chon Buri police seize 1,600 tonnes of illegal e-waste in raid

Police tackle growing e-waste crisis alongside migrant labour concerns

Bright Choomanee
May 26, 2025
Picture courtesy of Wassayos Ngamkham

Police in Chon Buri have confiscated 1,600 tonnes of illegally imported electronic waste and detained numerous undocumented migrant workers in a raid on a warehouse located in Phanat Nikhom district.

The operation, carried out yesterday, May 25, was a coordinated effort involving immigration officers, the Department of Industrial Works, and the provincial industry office, following complaints from locals.

Police Colonel Winyu Jamsai, superintendent of Subdivision 2 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division (NED), reported that the warehouse, situated within a bonded zone, was operated by a company under the management of a man known as Wichai. During the raid, officers discovered 46 migrant workers sorting aluminium scraps, 12 of whom lacked work permits or passports.

In addition to the workers, police found 1,600 tonnes of electronic waste and two large machines used for sorting. The undocumented workers were taken into custody, and the waste and equipment were seized as evidence, reported Bangkok Post.

Charges have been filed against the company for running a factory without a licence and possessing hazardous materials without proper authorisation. The migrant workers are facing charges related to illegal entry and working without permits.

In similar news, police uncovered a secret facility in Bang Pahan, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, storing more than 256 tonnes of electronic waste and car parts. Thai police and industry officials are probing the site, which is managed by a Chinese national.

On May 11, Police Major General Watcharin Pusit, head of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, led a team including Police Colonels Arun Wachirasrisukanya and Winyu Jamsai, working alongside the Department of Industrial Works and local industry officials. Their investigation focused on a company in village 6 of Bang Pahan subdistrict, within the same district.

Earlier this May, 48 year old Sarawut (surname withheld) was arrested for illegally possessing hazardous materials, including electronic parts containing mercury.

