Man arrested in Khon Kaen for motorcycle theft spree

A 35 year old man has been apprehended by police in Mueang district, Khon Kaen province, just 16 days after his release from prison, for stealing three motorcycles.

Boonmee is accused of selling the stolen vehicles to acquaintances for 500 to 900 baht (US$15 to 30) each to fund his alcohol consumption. He was detained at Khon Kaen’s third bus terminal in Mueang Kao subdistrict.

Upon investigation, police discovered that Boonmee had committed three motorcycle thefts over the 16-day period since his release. He had previously been arrested for theft in 2023 and was recently released from prison on July 24. This arrest marks a repeat offence for Boonmee.

Boonmee confessed to the thefts, explaining that after his release from prison, he returned home only to find his house empty as his children had moved to Bangkok for work, leaving him unable to enter. Consequently, he returned to Khon Kaen, using the bus terminal as a makeshift residence.

During this time, he purchased uncut motorcycle key blanks from a locksmith and attempted to start various motorcycles. If successful, he would steal the vehicle and sell it to a familiar contact for 500 to 900 baht.

The money was used to purchase white liquor and food. However, his activities were cut short when police arrested him, reported KhaoSod.

