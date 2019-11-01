Man arrested in central Thailand after Chiang Mai millionaire’s body found in fridge | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Man arrested in central Thailand after Chiang Mai millionaire’s body found in fridge
PHOTO: Na Naew
A man has been now been arrested and charged with murder, after the body of 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying was found stuffed in a refrigerator in her home in the Jom Thong district of Chiang Mai.
It’s reported that the woman’s body was found by her brother after he became concerned about her whereabouts.
Her hands and feet were tied, and her body had been covered in cement. The fridge had been placed on its side and was still plugged in.
Police have now arrested 39 year old Withoon Sritabut, also known as “Em”, from Lampang in northern Thailand. It’s understood that police are not seeking anybody else in connection with the murder at this stage.
ThaiVisa reports that Withoon fled first to Kanchanaburi in Thailand’s west and later purchased a motorbike for 160,000 baht in Nakorn Pathom, central Thailand. He was finally tracked to Nakhon Sawan province yesterday, in central Thailand, where he was arrested while riding the motorbike along Route 1072.
A gold necklace and 1,200,000 baht in cash were found under the seat of the bike. Withoon is also accused of using an ATM card belonging to the dead woman to withdraw 1.2 million baht.
It’s reported that Ms Wannee had donated millions of baht to various temples and to Chiang Mai university. Withoon has now been brought back to Chiang Mai for interrogation where he is expected to be charged with the woman’s murder.
See earlier story HERE.
Chiang Mai
74 year old woman injured in motorbike hit-and-run in Lamphun
PHOTOS: sanook.com
Thai Residents reports that a 74 year old woman has been hospitalised after being struck by a motorbike and knocked to the ground while crossing the road in Lamphun, northern Thailand. The bike did not stop, according to witnesses.
Footage of the incident has been posted on social media by the woman’s granddaughter, who attacked the driver in a Facebook post.
“There is no human decency in you. Before my granny crossed the road she checked, but the motorbike was driving so fast. Were you rushing to die? I don’t know if you’re right or wrong, but you never stopped to see if my granny was okay. Are you still human?”
In the video clip, the elderly woman can be seen standing at the side of the road. It’s understood she was waiting for her granddaughter, whose white car is seen approaching, before it pulls in on the other side of the road.
The older woman is seen checking the road before stepping into it, but a motorbike coming at full speed ploughs into her, knocking her to the ground before continuing on. Her granddaughter is seen racing out of the car to pick her up, with other passersby running to help.
The victim is now recovering in hospital.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Chiang Mai
39 year old being sought by police over gruesome Chiang Mai millionaire murder
PHOTO: Missing millionaire 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying found in a refrigerator – The Times
The Provincial Court in southern Chiang Mai province has issued an arrest warrant for a key suspect in the murder of 58 year old Wannee Jiracharoenying. Thai police have broken the case of the murder of the estate developer Wannee, whose body was found stuffed into the fridge at her substantial home in Chiang Mai las Sunday evening. It appears that the reportedly generous and kind-hearted woman was set-upon upon by her driver who police fear tortured her to gain access to her bank accounts with a reported 40 million baht in funds that have already gone missing.
The suspect, 39 year old Withun Sitabut, is now being sought by police for the death of Wannee, a millionaire from Samut Prakan. The victim was reported missing by her brother on Sunday after he and others were unable to contact her for two weeks.
Police attention focused on the driver following CCTV footage showing a man driving the BMW car and withdrawing large amounts of cash from her bank account using an ATM card in the days during which her family had been unable to contact Ms Wannee. It is now thought that Mr Withun, driven by greed, turned on his employer sometime around October 10 or 11.
He was also captured on a security camera in Rayong using the victim’s ATM card to withdraw money before abandoning her BMW, which he had stolen, and then fleeing on a motorcycle taxi. He was also caught on cameras earlier, withdrawing cash in Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Lampang before heading to Rayong, south of Pattaya.
The suspect, Withun, who lives with his wife and two children, met Wannee when he picked up a group of Buddhist nuns, including the victim, and drove them to Wat Phrathat Si Chom Thong for religious practice. The two allegedly became close friends and he was sometimes seen holding shopping bags for her at a local mall.
According to police, after the murder, Withun used the victim’s car to pick up his wife and children for a trip to neighbouring Chiang Rai, later taking them back to their home. He reportedly was spending lots of money, some of which he transferred to his wife to buy gold jewellery.
More information HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai police hunting for bus driver suspected in millionaire murder case
“The victim’s hands and legs were tied, and her body had been covered with cement after being placed in the refrigerator.”
Chiang Mai police have confirmed they have sought an arrest warrant for 39 year old Vitoon Sritabutr, known as Tum, a song thaew (local public bus) driver who is the main suspect in the murder of a local millionaire.
Police have also arrested another person in relation to the case.
Thai PBS World reports that the body of 58 year old Wannee Chikracharoenying was found in a refrigerator when police searched her home in the Chom Tong district after concerned relatives filed a missing person report. It’s understood she had been dead for around two weeks.
The victim’s hands and legs were tied, and her body had been covered with cement after being placed in the refrigerator. A CCTV system that had been operating in her house was removed, along with her car and phone. The perpetrator later made a call from the phone to a relative of Ms Wannee’s, claiming the victim had gone overseas.
Following checks on CCTV cameras throughout the city, police discovered footage of Vitoon using the victim’s ATM card to withdraw cash at several ATMs in Chiang Mai.
The report in Thai PBS World says Ms Wannee, who was originally from Samut Prakan province, regularly visited Wat Phra Sri Chom Thong for meditation purposes and is reported to have donated a van to the temple.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
