Crime
Fishermen abuse and slavery cases solved “off-the-record”
Many cases of alleged abuse and slavery at sea are not being reported to the Thailand government. The Thomson Reuters Foundation did an analysis on the claims of slavery and abuse on Thai fishing boats and found that the majority of complaints are not documented with labour ministry officials who solve issues “off-the-record”.
Many fisherman agree to mediation because they don’t want to waste time if the case goes to court, Suwanee Dolah from Raks Thai Foundation, a non-profit focusing on a variety of humanitarian and supports fishermen, mostly from Cambodia and Myanmar. Employers would rather not have a large number of complaints, Dolah says. One labour ministry official explained to Reuters that they encourage the employer and employee to mediate before submitting a complaint, if the case is minor.
Reuters obtained labour abuse complaints from 289 fishing workers lodged between 2o15 and 2020. Nothing was documented on the outcomes. Some fishermen seek help from charities rather than the government. Since 2015, charities have been helping out around 1,600 fishermen solve problems with their employer involving payment and abuse, according to Reuters.
Although complaints are supposedly getting resolved, a lawyer specialising in human trafficking told Reuters that labour inspectors tend to support the employers rather than the workers. He added that many workers are afraid of taking legal action.
“If the cycle of violations kept in the dark and solved one-on-one goes on without punishment, some say the employers may keep abusing the employees…. it will cause a never-ending cycle of rights violations.”
SOURCE: ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
ASEAN
Cambodia discharges last Covid-19 patient, no new cases in a month
Thailand’s neighbour Cambodia has had no new Covid-19 cases for a month and its last patient has recovered and left hospital, leaving the country with 0 cases. But no easing of restrictions related to the virus, including school closures and border entry checks and quarantines, was mentioned in the statement from the Cambodian Ministry of Health. Cambodia’s last reported new case was on April 12. A total of 14,684 tests have been done since January, according to the ministry.
A 36 year old woman from Cambodia’s northwestern province of Banteay Meanchey was released from the Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh, and was presented to the media in a livestream yesterday, thanking the health authorities.
Cambodia reported a total of 122 cases of the virus and no deaths from since the disease emerged in China and began spreading around the world, infecting more than 4.6 million and killing about 311,000 since January.
Cambodia’s Health Minister urged people to stay vigilant and take precautions such as not gathering in large groups.
“We think that most of the cases, generally, are imported, so we must be careful with all checkpoints at the border, at airports, at ports, at land checkpoints.”
“People who travel from abroad must have a certificate confirming that they don’t have COVID-19. Only then would we allow them in, and once they are in, they will be quarantined for another 14 days.”
Cambodia has fared better than most of its neighbours and other ASEAN nations. By comparison, as of today, Singapore has reported 27,635 cases and 22 deaths; Malaysia has reported 6,872 cases and 113 deaths; Indonesia 17,025 cases and 1,089 deaths, the Philippines 12,305 cases and 817 deaths; Thailand 3,025 cases and 56 deaths; Vietnam 318 cases and no deaths, Brunei 141 cases and 1 death, and Laos has reported 19 cases with no deaths.
SOURCE: Reuters | worldometers.infoKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 hotline for forgotten migrant workers
45 year old Maw la Myine is from Myanmar and works for NGO Thai Raks, educating his community about public health issues such as HIV and TB. And now, Covid-19. Maw has a gift for languages, having been a volunteer Mon language teacher to children at home. His ability to speak Thai led to him becoming a translator, liaising between the factory bosses and the workers.
He now provides a hotline service for Burmese, Cambodian and Lao migrant workers, in their native languages, who have fallen between the cracks of any support from the Thai government. Maw’s been a vital link to help prevent the spread of misinformation and myths about how the virus is spread.
“The reason I went to law school was to assist my people and even if I am not a lawyer, I can say that I am achieving that goal now.”
Last week saw the launch of a migrant hotline (1422) for Covid-19. He acts as one of the hotline’s responders.
This means migrants can get culturally and linguistically appropriate information not just on how to protect themselves, but information about testing and treatment as well.
Migrants often live in overcrowded conditions without adequate sanitation for handwashing, and where it is almost impossible to practice physical distancing.
The situation for the region’s migrant workers came into stark focus two weeks ago when Singapore’s efforts at containing the coronavirus, an early role model for the region, suddenly spiked as cases spiked among its migrant worker population. From exactly 1,000 cases at the start of April to over 20,000 today (Thursday).
Maw says that many migrants may struggle to access health-care services and public health information.
“Language challenges and a fear of engagement with officials may increase the barriers.”
The majority of Thailand’s migrant workforce have lost all form of income since the Covid-19 crisis began, and are unable to meet their own needs for basics such as food. Even the basic precautions like wearing face masks and using hand sanitiser are a huge challenge when soap and water is not available.
“Someone who shares one room with eight people cannot practise physical distancing. So we emphasise other measures such as leaving the room if you need to sneeze and then washing your hands so you don’t spread germs.”
This pragmatic approach is echoed by the IOM chief of Mission to Thailand, Dana Graber-Ladek. The IOM recently conducted a rapid assessment that looked into the mass of misinformation to which migrants with lower literacy levels are susceptible.
“This hotline is crucial to ensure that migrants can get the facts they need, and use that information to protect themselves,” she said.
“There is an undeserved stigma about migrants and the virus. Their physical environment, such as overcrowded company housing or cramped factory production floors, is beyond their control. They are working in Thailand to send remittances home and take care of their families.”
SOURCE: World Health Organisation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Asia
Thailand names 5 more ASEAN countries as ‘high risk’, 4 are border nations
A Ministry of Public Health announcement yesterday, signed by Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and published in the Royal Gazette, claims the Covid-19 situation in 5 nearby countries is escalating. Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia and Myanmar have now been added to the list of countries and territories considered as high risk areas for infection.
On March 6, Thailand had named four countries: China (including Hong Kong and Macau), South Korea, Italy and Iran, as being high risk areas for Covid-19 infection, though Hong Kong and South Korea have contained their outbreaks admirably.
Somehow the recent surge in cases in Singapore, which has doubled its number of active cases in just six days, escaped the Minister’s attention. The island state now has 10,141 cases making it the highest number of cases in South east Asia.
The announcement makes the re-opening of borders with the neighbouring countries for trade and travel unlikely in the short-term. It would also make a resumption of flights to and from these countries unlikely to begin again soon.
Here is the text of a government press release:
“The Ministry of Public Health has issued a new announcement, defining five more countries as dangerous communicable disease areas for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).
The “Announcement Regarding the Areas Outside the Kingdom Which Are Considered Dangerous Communicable Disease Areas for Covid-19” is in effect from 23 April 2020 onwards, after it was published in the Royal Gazette on 22 April 2020.
In this announcement, the five countries include Malaysia, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, the Republic of Indonesia, and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.
The Ministry of Public Health in early March 2020 defined four countries as dangerous communicable disease areas. The four countries include the Republic of Korea, the People’s Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions), the Republic of Italy, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
The new announcement brings the number of dangerous communicable disease areas for Covid-19 outside the Kingdom to nine. It was issued as Thailand is facing a high risk of Covid-19 from travelers from the countries sharing borders with Thailand.
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Fishermen abuse and slavery cases solved “off-the-record”
Massage shops, boxing stadiums may be allowed to reopen next week
Thai man arrested for distributing child porn on social media
Low cost carrier Thai AirAsia ponders merger
Thailand’s Covid-19 figures (May 28)
Man arrested after firing shots at coworker, shoot out with police
Thailand developing level 4 “gold standard” biohazard suits
World’s coronavirus focus shifts from Europe to the Americas
Central buys Family Mart Thailand
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
More people charged in illegal surrogacy scandal
Villagers in central Thailand in a tangle over cables
Son stabs father multiple times in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Government looks to domestic travel in phase 3 of easing Covid restrictions
Hope for overseas foreigners separated from families in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 27
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
2 dead, over 1,000 ill in Korat dengue fever outbreak
Thailand’s property market set to experience brokerage megashift
Thai Doctor faces charges in “wombs-for-hire” scandal
Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate
Gunman kills 3 at Northern Thailand radio station
Mayor’s statement sparks hope Chonburi beaches may reopen soon
Thai Fruit Golden Month festivals to be held in 8 Chinese cities
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Myanmar1 day ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Bangkok21 hours ago
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
- Economy3 days ago
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
- Myanmar1 day ago
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
- Dengue Fever1 day ago
2 dead, over 1,000 ill in Korat dengue fever outbreak