Thai MECC rescues stranded fishermen after two days at sea

Bright Choomanee
August 4, 2025
Picture courtesy of Thai MECC 3

Three fishermen were rescued by the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai MECC 3) after being stranded at sea for two days due to an engine failure. The rescue operation took place yesterday, August 3.

A distress call received at approximately midday through the department’s 1465 hotline prompted Thai MECC 3 to take action. Pratakorn, who made the call, explained that a small yellow fishing boat with three men on board had experienced engine trouble. The vessel was drifting west of Kata without communication with the men’s families for two days.

Thai MECC 3 dispatched a patrol boat to search for the stranded fishermen. It was confirmed that the boat had set out from Kata but was pushed further out to sea by strong winds after the engine failed.

T.272 located the fishing boat at around 3.45pm, approximately 21 nautical miles west of Kata. The fishermen, found in good health, were taken aboard the rescue vessel, and their boat was safely towed back to Chalong Bay, reported The Phuket News.

Officials reported calm sea conditions with no strong waves, which aided in the safe recovery of the fishermen. Thai MECC 3 reiterated its dedication to protecting maritime interests and ensuring the safety of people at sea.

The 1465 maritime emergency hotline, available 24 hours, remains an open channel for any maritime incidents, natural disasters, or emergencies.

Picture courtesy of Thai MECC 3

