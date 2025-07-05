Ranong drug bust: Fishermen caught in boat crackdown

8 boats tested; 10 of 65 crew members used drugs

Puntid Tantivangphaisal15 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 5, 2025
Ranong drug bust: Fishermen caught in boat crackdown
A sweeping crackdown on drugs among Ranong’s fishing fleet has exposed a troubling undercurrent of substance abuse, with nearly 40 workers testing positive in just four days.

Yesterday, July 4, Marine Police in Ranong province joined forces with a network of agencies to root out drug use aboard local fishing boats. The coordinated operation, part of the so-called White Fishing Boat Project, aimed to monitor, prevent and tackle drug problems plaguing the fishing industry.

Officers and officials converged on Khunnatham Hall, Ranong Songkhro Phang Lai 11 Foundation, where they conducted a large-scale testing campaign between July 1 and 16. The mission was clear: identify users, offer them help—and send a warning to anyone else tempted to dabble in narcotics at sea.

During the inspection yesterday alone, eight fishing boats voluntarily presented 65 crew members for testing. Of those, 55 were cleared, while 10 were confirmed as drug users. The broader campaign had already screened 278 workers since July 1, revealing that 239 were drug-free but 39 tested positive.

Authorities say the operation was carried out smoothly and without incident. It was underpinned by a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Ranong Provincial Maritime Interests Protection Centre and local agencies. This agreement lays the groundwork for long-term cooperation between police, community groups, and industry stakeholders.

Officials have pledged not just to punish offenders, but to rehabilitate them. The integrated approach involves searching for users, monitoring their behaviour, and helping addicts access treatment and recovery services, reported The Phuket News.

“Ship owners and entrepreneurs are being urged to play their part by supporting employees who undergo treatment and offering them a path back to work,” an official statement said.

The White Fishing Boat Project aims to clean up the image of the fishing sector, protect maritime safety, and ensure fair, drug-free working conditions. It is also intended to curb the spread of addiction in seafaring communities, where long hours and isolation can drive workers towards substance abuse.

Anyone in need of assistance in an emergency, disaster or maritime incident is encouraged to call 1465 to reach the Marine Police Region 3 or dial 1696 to contact the Naval Area 3 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal15 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 5, 2025
