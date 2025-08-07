Coffee vendor caught after 10km highway chase in Thailand

A coffee vendor was apprehended after a 10 kilometre pursuit on a highway for allegedly shooting a loan shark to death. The incident occurred yesterday, August 6, when the suspect reportedly became enraged over insults to his parents.

The Central Investigation Bureau, led by Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridech, and the Highway Police Division, under the direction of Police Major General Kongkrit Lertsitthikul, initiated the chase. Police Colonel Boonlue Phadungthin, Police Colonel Phitcharut Kunwimonpratip, Police Colonel Man Menyaem, and Police Colonel Surasak Sitthiyai were also involved in the operation.

They were supported by Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Jirapant Rujirakul and Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Wisanu Kamnonmuang.

The team, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Jirapant Maneerat, included officers such as Police Lieutenant Colonel Panthep Photthiramonthri, Police Sub-Lieutenant Sawin Somnuk, and others. They successfully captured 40 year old Wayu Daosanga, who resides in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province.

The suspect was accused of murder after allegedly shooting a loan shark, Prapon Katiwetitatham, on Ratchadapisek Road in Bang Khla district, Chachoengsao province.

After the incident, the suspect fled using a TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS without a license plate, heading towards Nakhon Ratchasima province on Highway 304. Two hours later, Pol. Lt. Col. Jirapant coordinated with commands to intercept the suspect. Police radio units in Nakhon Ratchasima were alerted, and highway patrol vehicles were deployed along the suspect’s escape route.

During the chase, Police Senior Sergeant Major Naruephon Kaewkla, who was travelling to his duties, spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 290. Despite identifying himself and instructing the suspect to stop, the suspect continued to flee.

This led to a 10 kilometre chase, culminating in the suspect’s capture at kilometre 93 on Highway 290 in Chai Mongkhon subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima district.

Upon inspection, police found Wayu and his girlfriend in the vehicle, along with a .38 calibre revolver used in the crime. The suspect confessed to shooting the loan shark after being provoked by insults.

He attempted to escape using the unregistered vehicle but was eventually apprehended by the police. The firearm was seized for forensic examination, and Wayu was handed over to Bang Khla police for further investigation, reported KhaoSod.