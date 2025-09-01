2 boat crew rescue women from suicide attempt in Chao Phraya River

Photo via Facebook/ FULL MAX

Two crew members of a passenger boat on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok successfully rescued a Thai woman from a suicide attempt yesterday, August 31.

Rescue teams from the Sai Ma Municipality Office and the Ruam Katanyu Foundation were called to transport the 21 year old woman to the hospital after she was pulled from the river. The woman wept continuously and told rescuers…

“This world is cruel. My life is terrible. No one loves me.”

Rescuers attempted to calm her before taking her to the hospital in a rescue van. They also contacted her father, who arrived at the scene shortly before the team departed.

The father explained that his daughter has been battling depression and has been receiving the necessary treatment and medication. On the day of the incident, she had told him she planned to file a complaint against her ex-boyfriend, accusing him of taking her laptop.

The father stressed that his daughter’s ex was innocent, saying that he had purchased the laptop and had not stolen it as she claimed. Believing the case would not proceed once police heard the full story, he allowed her to go to the police station as she wished.

Thai woman rescued from suicide attempt in Chao Phraya River
Photo via Facebook/ โหนกระแส

The father said he was shocked to learn from rescuers that his daughter had attempted to take her life in the Chao Phraya River.

Two Thai Smile Boat crew members later told Hone Krasae news that they heard people shouting for help while they were eating lunch.

They rushed to the scene, leapt into the river with a lifejacket, and managed to reach the woman just as she was on the verge of drowning. They carefully pulled her aboard the boat and allowed her to rest until rescuers arrived.

Boat workers rescued Thai woman from suicide
Photo via Bright TV

Media reports noted that Thai Smile Boat workers have saved several lives from the Chao Phraya River in recent years. In one recent case, on August 14, crew members rescued a woman five months pregnant from an attempted suicide, an incident that went viral online.

