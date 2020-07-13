Crime
Cambodian accused of compatriot’s murder on fishing boat
A Cambodian crewman is accused of murdering a fellow national on a fishing boat off the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat in the Gulf of Thailand. The deputy chief of Tha Sala police said the skipper of the fishing boat reported the death by calling in via radio. The alleged killer, 41 year old Long Nai, was handed over to the police upon the boat arriving at the Ban Dan Phasi boat pier in Tha Sala district. The boat reportedly came in late at night at around 11:30pm.
The skipper, who says he witnessed the murder, said Vichai was killed while sleeping in a hammock, as the suspect allegedly attacked him with a knife and iron pipe-stabbing him and beating him repeatedly. He then said he locked the suspect in the room with the victim’s body so he could call the police.
Long has allegedly admitted to the crime.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Busy motorbike thieves nabbed in Chon Buri
Police in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district have arrested 2 prolific motorbike thieves. Officers of Police Region 2 announced that 2 suspects, identified as 31 year old Eakkachai ‘Ton’ Jantamoon and 34 year old Manas ‘Dam’ Saeueang, were arrested at a room in Soi Sukhumwit 31. Officers seized 8 vehicles in total. The pair have been charged with multiple counts of theft by night. Authorities say many motorbikes have been stolen in the Nongprue and other nearby areas during the last month. Several victims of the thieves thanked police for recovering their vehicles. The suspects reportedly confessed that they stole motorbikes […]
Crime
Sexual assault, not theft, motive for spiked water bottles – Police
In an unexpected development to a story which has recently made headlines, police in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, now claim sex, rather than theft, was the likely motivation behind the cases of spiked water bottles of joggers at a public park. On Friday police announced progress in the investigation into cases at the park in the government complex, following reports in June of joggers being hospitalised after drinking water from their sports bottles. 9 men have now been questioned and detained by police over alleged sexual activities at Nonthaburi City Hall’s park. They were detained as part of an ongoing […]
Crime
Police in Chon Buri display huge cache of seized weapon
Officers of Thailand’s Police Region 2, covering the entire eastern region, displayed a huge cache of weapons seized so far in a crackdown this month. The news was released yesterday at a press briefing at the Region 2 headquarters in Chon Buri. From July 3-9, police of Region 2, comprising 8 provinces: Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Trad, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong and Sa Kaeo, seized 334 firearms, 1,356 rounds of ammunition, 5 bombs, and arrested 291 suspects. A spokesman said they’re a mission to rid the region of crime and have been working continuously toward this goal, especially in […]
