Crime

Cambodian accused of compatriot’s murder on fishing boat

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

A Cambodian crewman is accused of murdering a fellow national on a fishing boat off the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat in the Gulf of Thailand. The deputy chief of Tha Sala police said the skipper of the fishing boat reported the death by calling in via radio. The alleged killer, 41 year old Long Nai, was handed over to the police upon the boat arriving at the Ban Dan Phasi boat pier in Tha Sala district. The boat reportedly came in late at night at around 11:30pm.

The skipper, who says he witnessed the murder, said Vichai was killed while sleeping in a hammock, as the suspect allegedly attacked him with a knife and iron pipe-stabbing him and beating him repeatedly. He then said he locked the suspect in the room with the victim’s body so he could call the police.

Long has allegedly admitted to the crime.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

