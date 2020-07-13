3 new cases from repatriation flights and state quarantine-Covid-19 update (July 13) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3 new cases from repatriation flights and state quarantine-Covid-19 update (July 13)
Today, Thailand reports 3 new confirmed cases from people on repatriation flights and in state quarantine centres. No additional deaths been reported, bringing the total amount of cases currently to 3,220 and 58 deaths (although a man has died of a heart attack whilst at a quarantine facility). According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the Kingdom currently has 72 people still receiving medical treatments while 3,090 people have recovered.
Worldwide, the US has the most amount of Covid-19 cases reported at 3.37 million, since the pandemic began, with Brazil coming in second at 1.87 million cases and India following with 878,000 cases. The world has seen 13,041,698 Covid-19 cases with 571,660 deaths and 7,588,094 cases listed as recovered from the virus. Of the total amount of cases, there are 4,881,944 listed as active, according to worldometers.info.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US man dies from Covid-19 after attending ‘coronavirus party’
“They don’t look really sick. But when you check their oxygen levels and their lab tests, they’re really sicker than they appear.” A 30 year old American has died from the coronavirus after attending a “Covid-19” party in the state of Texas that was hosted by an infected person. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, said the man thought the virus was a “hoax”, but later admitted his mistake on his death bed to an attending nurse. “You know, I think I made a mistake”… a mistake that added his name to the list […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai man dies of heart failure while in state quarantine
A 56 year old Thai national has died of a heart attack after being taken to a hospital from a state quarantine facility in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The man was carrying out the mandatory 14 day quarantine requirement having recently returned from India. He is the second Thai national to die of heart failure while in state quarantine. The man, who has not been named, arrived back in the country on Friday and by the following day, was feeling ill and sweating profusely. He was taken to the hospital, where tests revealed he’d had a heart attack. […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
A leading representative of Thailand’s entertainment and nightlife industry is urging the Department of Disease Control to allow the country’s entertainment venues to close at 2 am instead of the current closing time of midnight. The meeting was held yesterday at the Chatuchak Newspaper building and called “Brainstorming to help save the economy and revive tourism.” Thanawat Srisuk, the industry representative, claimed, among other things, that the entertainment industry was a critical part of Thailand’s tourism industry and “very important for both domestic and foreign tourists”. He told the meeting that “millions of workers had struggled during the four month […]
