3 new cases from repatriation flights and state quarantine-Covid-19 update (July 13) | The Thaiger

3 new cases from repatriation flights and state quarantine-Covid-19 update (July 13)

Today, Thailand reports 3 new confirmed cases from people on repatriation flights and in state quarantine centres. No additional deaths been reported, bringing the total amount of cases currently to 3,220 and 58 deaths (although a man has died of a heart attack whilst at a quarantine facility). According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the Kingdom currently has 72 people still receiving medical treatments while 3,090 people have recovered.

Worldwide, the US has the most amount of Covid-19 cases reported at 3.37 million, since the pandemic began, with Brazil coming in second at 1.87 million cases and India following with 878,000 cases. The world has seen 13,041,698 Covid-19 cases with 571,660 deaths and 7,588,094 cases listed as recovered from the virus. Of the total amount of cases, there are 4,881,944 listed as active, according to worldometers.info.

