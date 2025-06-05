Thai police hold seminar on criminal procedure code amendment

A fiery debate is brewing in Thailand over the People’s Party’s draft bill amending the Criminal Procedure Code, as police officers and legal experts across the country discuss its potential impact.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) is organising a series of mobile seminars to gather opinions on the controversial proposal, with the northeastern region being the latest to host a lively forum.

Today, Police General Kittiratt Panphet, the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, tasked Pol. Gen. Nirandorn Leumsri, the Deputy Commissioner-General, with leading the opening ceremony of the academic seminar titled Protecting the Rights of the People on the Investigation Path According to the Criminal Procedure Code. The event took place at the Provincial Police Region 4 Training Centre, with 300 participants from various legal and law enforcement sectors in attendance.

The seminar was a direct response to a draft law proposed by the People’s Party MPs, which seeks to revise the police investigation process. The proposal includes allowing the public prosecutor to supervise investigations, a move many fear could create unnecessary delays. While some support the changes for their potential to create a stronger check-and-balance system, others argue the amendments could hinder the swift delivery of justice.

“The draft law proposes public prosecutors approving key actions such as issuing summonses or requesting arrest warrants,” explained Pol. Gen. Sakda Techakriangkrai, former Special Advisor to the RTP. “But we must consider the potential for overlapping responsibilities, which could slow down investigations and contradict the principles of criminal law under Thailand’s accusatory system.”

The seminar aimed to analyse the implications of these changes, especially their effects on the speed and efficiency of criminal investigations. Police Lieutenant Colonel Santi Murichan, a Provincial Prosecutor, voiced concerns over possible bureaucratic delays, adding, “Such oversight could disrupt the flow of investigations, frustrating the pursuit of justice.”

The forum also included investigators, police officers, and academics from Khon Kaen University and Asia Graduate College, all exchanging ideas on how the law could be improved while balancing the need for justice and speed in legal proceedings, reported Matichon.

This discussion in the Northeastern region is the third of four seminars being organised across the country, with the final report on the draft law expected to be presented to the House of Representatives for further review. The RTP hopes to ensure that all stakeholders have a voice in shaping Thailand’s future legal framework.