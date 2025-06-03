Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau

Faulty cooling system blamed as officials rush to ensure building safety standards

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
240 1 minute read
Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Today, June 3, at the Royal Thai Police headquarters, Police General Kittirat Punpech addressed the collapse of the ceiling at the Immigration Bureau’s training centre. The incident was attributed to a leaking air conditioning system, not structural issues, and a thorough inspection is underway.

The ceiling in the third-floor meeting room collapsed due to water accumulation from a condenser leak, which weakened the ceiling over three years without air conditioning maintenance. This resulted in reduced airflow due to uncleaned filters.

To prevent future incidents, regular maintenance, including filter changes and air conditioner cleaning every six months, has been ordered. The engineering department, in collaboration with the Immigration Bureau, is tasked with inspecting and maintaining the ceiling and air systems.

Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The inspection confirmed the ceiling collapse was due to water damage from the air conditioning system, not structural faults. The screws holding the ceiling could not support the weight, leading to its failure.

Related Articles

The Royal Thai Police have instructed their engineering department and a responsible company to conduct a detailed inspection of the entire building. This aims to identify any additional leaks, ensuring the safety of the premises, reported KhaoSod.

Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a ceiling collapse at the security checkpoint of Chiang Mai Airport injured two foreign children. Airport medical personnel responded swiftly, providing immediate first aid at the scene.

One of the children, a Dutch national, suffered a minor hand injury, while the other, from China, sustained a head wound.

The Dutch child continued his journey to Don Mueang International Airport with support from airport staff, who ensured a safe and smooth transfer.

The Chinese child was taken to a private hospital in Chiang Mai for treatment, where doctors stitched a 5-centimetre wound on his head. After receiving medical care, the child’s family returned to the airport to catch their flight to Hat Yai.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine

20 minutes ago
Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions Thailand News

Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions

54 minutes ago
Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video) Phuket News

Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video)

1 hour ago
Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination News

Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination

1 hour ago
Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates Thailand News

Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates

2 hours ago
R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade Thailand News

R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade

2 hours ago
Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement Thailand News

Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement

2 hours ago
Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity Economy News

Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity

2 hours ago
Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism Thailand News

Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism

3 hours ago
Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours Thailand News

Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours

4 hours ago
Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status Thailand News

Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status

4 hours ago
Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault Pattaya News

Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

4 hours ago
State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny Thailand News

State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny

4 hours ago
Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation Bangkok News

Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation

5 hours ago
Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court Thailand News

Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

5 hours ago
Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video) Thailand News

Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video)

5 hours ago
Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained Crime News

Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained

5 hours ago
Tourism council urges PM to boost sector&#8217;s global competitiveness Tourism News

Tourism council urges PM to boost sector’s global competitiveness

5 hours ago
Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument Bangkok News

Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument

6 hours ago
Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment Thailand News

Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment

6 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge

6 hours ago
Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement Thailand News

Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement

6 hours ago
Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau Thailand News

Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau

6 hours ago
37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms Thailand News

37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
240 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror

Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror

3 weeks ago
Bangkok building collapse rescue ends; probe into malpractice begins

Bangkok building collapse rescue ends; probe into malpractice begins

3 weeks ago
Arrest warrants expected for groups linked to audit office collapse

Arrest warrants expected for groups linked to audit office collapse

4 weeks ago
Bangkok building collapse: 13 still missing, search continues

Bangkok building collapse: 13 still missing, search continues

4 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x