Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau

Today, June 3, at the Royal Thai Police headquarters, Police General Kittirat Punpech addressed the collapse of the ceiling at the Immigration Bureau’s training centre. The incident was attributed to a leaking air conditioning system, not structural issues, and a thorough inspection is underway.

The ceiling in the third-floor meeting room collapsed due to water accumulation from a condenser leak, which weakened the ceiling over three years without air conditioning maintenance. This resulted in reduced airflow due to uncleaned filters.

To prevent future incidents, regular maintenance, including filter changes and air conditioner cleaning every six months, has been ordered. The engineering department, in collaboration with the Immigration Bureau, is tasked with inspecting and maintaining the ceiling and air systems.

The inspection confirmed the ceiling collapse was due to water damage from the air conditioning system, not structural faults. The screws holding the ceiling could not support the weight, leading to its failure.

The Royal Thai Police have instructed their engineering department and a responsible company to conduct a detailed inspection of the entire building. This aims to identify any additional leaks, ensuring the safety of the premises, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a ceiling collapse at the security checkpoint of Chiang Mai Airport injured two foreign children. Airport medical personnel responded swiftly, providing immediate first aid at the scene.

One of the children, a Dutch national, suffered a minor hand injury, while the other, from China, sustained a head wound.

The Dutch child continued his journey to Don Mueang International Airport with support from airport staff, who ensured a safe and smooth transfer.

The Chinese child was taken to a private hospital in Chiang Mai for treatment, where doctors stitched a 5-centimetre wound on his head. After receiving medical care, the child’s family returned to the airport to catch their flight to Hat Yai.