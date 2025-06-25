MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit

In a major legal victory for opposition MP Rangsiman Rome, the Criminal Court has acquitted him of defamation charges brought by former senator Upakit Pachariyangkun.

The court ruled that Rangsiman’s remarks were made in good faith, as part of his duty as a Member of Parliament, and did not constitute defamation.

The case stemmed from comments Rangsiman made on April 10, 2023, during interviews at his party’s headquarters. The MP allegedly linked Upakit to drug trafficking, sparking a defamation lawsuit. However, the court sided with Rangsiman, acknowledging that his comments were made within the context of his parliamentary responsibilities and in response to media inquiries.

Rangsiman, who was released on bail after denying the charge, expressed confidence in the evidence he presented.

“I had no concerns about the outcome. My remarks were made in my capacity as an MP and were based on legitimate public interest. There was no fabricated evidence.”

He added that the plaintiff had previously filed two other defamation cases against him, both of which were dismissed by a lower court.

“If the court rules in my favour today, I will continue with my duties, particularly focusing on border security issues.”

Rangsiman emphasised that he was not concerned about the ruling.

The court concluded that Rangsiman’s comments were legitimate scrutiny of a public figure, made in good faith as part of his role as an MP. This ruling adds to the growing legal battles between Rangsiman and Upakit, the former senator who had earlier stated he would seek compensation for the damage to his reputation following the allegations, reported Bangkok Post.

Upakit, who had been acquitted of money laundering and assisting a tri-national criminal organisation earlier in March, claimed Rangsiman’s comments caused harm to his reputation.

Upakit was accused of having ties to Myanmar national Tun Min Latt, who was arrested in Bangkok in 2022 for drug trafficking and money laundering. However, the court found no evidence linking Upakit to these criminal activities, leading to his acquittal.