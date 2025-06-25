MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit

Court ruled politician’s remarks were part of his duties, not defamation

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
59 1 minute read
MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit
Pictures courtesy of Matichon

In a major legal victory for opposition MP Rangsiman Rome, the Criminal Court has acquitted him of defamation charges brought by former senator Upakit Pachariyangkun.

The court ruled that Rangsiman’s remarks were made in good faith, as part of his duty as a Member of Parliament, and did not constitute defamation.

The case stemmed from comments Rangsiman made on April 10, 2023, during interviews at his party’s headquarters. The MP allegedly linked Upakit to drug trafficking, sparking a defamation lawsuit. However, the court sided with Rangsiman, acknowledging that his comments were made within the context of his parliamentary responsibilities and in response to media inquiries.

MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit | News by Thaiger
Photo of Upakit Pachirayangkun courtesy of Workpoint Today

Rangsiman, who was released on bail after denying the charge, expressed confidence in the evidence he presented.

“I had no concerns about the outcome. My remarks were made in my capacity as an MP and were based on legitimate public interest. There was no fabricated evidence.”

He added that the plaintiff had previously filed two other defamation cases against him, both of which were dismissed by a lower court.

“If the court rules in my favour today, I will continue with my duties, particularly focusing on border security issues.”

Related Articles

Rangsiman emphasised that he was not concerned about the ruling.

MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit | News by Thaiger

The court concluded that Rangsiman’s comments were legitimate scrutiny of a public figure, made in good faith as part of his role as an MP. This ruling adds to the growing legal battles between Rangsiman and Upakit, the former senator who had earlier stated he would seek compensation for the damage to his reputation following the allegations, reported Bangkok Post.

Upakit, who had been acquitted of money laundering and assisting a tri-national criminal organisation earlier in March, claimed Rangsiman’s comments caused harm to his reputation.

Upakit was accused of having ties to Myanmar national Tun Min Latt, who was arrested in Bangkok in 2022 for drug trafficking and money laundering. However, the court found no evidence linking Upakit to these criminal activities, leading to his acquittal.

Latest Thailand News
Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani Thailand News

Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani

8 seconds ago
MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit Thailand News

MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit

14 minutes ago
Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust Pattaya News

Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust

23 minutes ago
Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush Cannabis News

Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush

30 minutes ago
Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police Crime News

Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police

35 minutes ago
Bhumjaithai’s no-confidence motion delayed until July Thailand News

Bhumjaithai’s no-confidence motion delayed until July

41 minutes ago
Thai businessman loses 22 million baht to mistress, posing as royalty Crime News

Thai businessman loses 22 million baht to mistress, posing as royalty

45 minutes ago
Phuket deputy mayor jailed for corruption, 4 others appeal verdict Phuket News

Phuket deputy mayor jailed for corruption, 4 others appeal verdict

52 minutes ago
English teacher in Nonthaburi arrested for indecent conduct with students Crime News

English teacher in Nonthaburi arrested for indecent conduct with students

58 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s overhyped hotspots: Why you should skip the crowds Thailand News

Thailand’s overhyped hotspots: Why you should skip the crowds

1 hour ago
Police uncover Thai nominee company in 500 million baht scheme Crime News

Police uncover Thai nominee company in 500 million baht scheme

1 hour ago
Pattaya releases 100,000 shrimp and sea snails to boost marine life Pattaya News

Pattaya releases 100,000 shrimp and sea snails to boost marine life

1 hour ago
Speeding car crashes into Bangkok home, killing one Bangkok News

Speeding car crashes into Bangkok home, killing one

2 hours ago
Anutin rejects cannabis mishandling claims, opposes casinos Thailand News

Anutin rejects cannabis mishandling claims, opposes casinos

2 hours ago
Man arrested in Pattaya for copper rods theft worth 100,000 baht Pattaya News

Man arrested in Pattaya for copper rods theft worth 100,000 baht

2 hours ago
Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza Bangkok News

Chinese investment boosts amulet trade in Bangkok’s Pantip Plaza

2 hours ago
ICONSIAM presents the spectacular Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025 in collaboration with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group and Intersteps Events

ICONSIAM presents the spectacular Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025 in collaboration with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group and Intersteps

2 hours ago
Man arrested for selling drugs to Koh Pha Ngan tourists Crime News

Man arrested for selling drugs to Koh Pha Ngan tourists

2 hours ago
Sabotage suspected after 3 locals injured by exploding electrical appliances Thailand News

Sabotage suspected after 3 locals injured by exploding electrical appliances

2 hours ago
Cambodian man dies in storm drain fishing tragedy Thailand News

Cambodian man dies in storm drain fishing tragedy

2 hours ago
Smoked: Phuket raid seizes 30,000 illegal cigarettes, woman arrested Phuket News

Smoked: Phuket raid seizes 30,000 illegal cigarettes, woman arrested

3 hours ago
Teenagers arrested for bombing outside Chai Wan Hospital Crime News

Teenagers arrested for bombing outside Chai Wan Hospital

3 hours ago
China and Thailand strengthen ties on 50th diplomatic anniversary Thailand News

China and Thailand strengthen ties on 50th diplomatic anniversary

3 hours ago
Thai jeweller sues lawyer over vulgar outburst in car park dispute Thailand News

Thai jeweller sues lawyer over vulgar outburst in car park dispute

3 hours ago
Drunken Turkish teenager gets slapped by Thai woman in Bangkok Bangkok News

Drunken Turkish teenager gets slapped by Thai woman in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x