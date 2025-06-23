Thai ex-police chief targets Hun Sen in legal complaint

Former Thai Police Chief and Seri Ruam Thai Party leader, Police General Seripisut Temiyavet, filed a legal complaint today, June 23, against Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok.

Seripisut accuses Hun Sen, Cambodia’s former prime minister, of violating Thai law by allegedly ordering the assassination of political dissident Lim Kimya on Thai soil. The accusation stems from an audio clip aired by Al Jazeera, purportedly capturing Hun Sen directing Phnom Penh Deputy Governor Keang Huot and Thai police to carry out the plot.

Although Cambodian authorities dismissed the clip as AI-generated, tech experts later verified it as authentic.

The complaint also cited a related incident on August 22, 2023, when opposition activist Proe Panna, in exile in Thailand since 2022, was attacked by three Khmer-speaking men in Rayong province, suffering facial and chest injuries.

Seripisut argued that since the alleged criminal orders led to actions within Thailand, they fall under Thai jurisdiction. He referenced Section 85 of the Thai Criminal Code, which criminalises incitement to commit crimes punishable by more than six months in prison.

While Seripisut noted he lacks the authority to lead an investigation himself, he urged his former subordinates, now in positions of legal power, to take action, as reported by The Standard. He also called for the involvement of the attorney general in the investigation, stating police alone cannot proceed.

Seripisut dismissed a separate complaint filed by Somkid Chuakong, a deputy secretary to the prime minister, regarding a leaked conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen. He called it a diversion that did not amount to a real legal case against Hun Sen.

When asked if this complaint would fuel political rallies scheduled for June 28, Seripisut said the legal matter is unrelated and national in scale, requiring the attorney general’s oversight. He pledged to closely monitor the case and warned that police inaction could constitute dereliction of duty under Section 157 of the Criminal Code.