3 family members shot and burned in Pattani attack | Thaiger

Crime
3 family members shot and burned in Pattani attack
A heavily-armed motorbike in Pattani gang shot and burned 3 family members making a delivery from Songkla to Narathiwat in an alleged terrorist attack. The murders took place early morning yesterday on the main road from Narathiwat to Pattani, where forensic teams have found more than 30 bullet casings. Police expect swift arrests and blame local insurgents for the attack.
At about 6:30 am, police were called to a burning wreck in the centre of the highway with the bodies of Suporn Kittiprapanan, 58, his daughter Jiraporn, and his grandson Santipattana trapped inside the blaze. They had been delivering foam and plastic products in their bronze Toyota Hilux in the Sai Buri district of Pattani.
The car was reportedly chased by 2 bikes with 2 people on each motorbike. The bikes sped past the car and the passenger on each bike then began shooting at the car. The driver was shot in the head and the car lurched out of control into a ditch in the centre divide of the highway. The motorbikes followed the Hilux into the ditch and continued to shoot into the car with what is believed to be M16 or M19 assault rifles. They then poured petrol over the car and set it on fire. Witnesses of the Pattani attack reported other cars being shot at and another car being set on fire as well.
The man died at the wheel and his daughter was found dead hidden under the console of the car. The grandson managed to flee the car before it was set on fire, and rescuers found him and transported him to the hospital before he succumbed to his gunshot wounds. The victims lived in Hat Yai and are believed to be completely innocent in an unprovoked execution.
Top officials of the Pattani Provincial Administrative Organisation indicated that they believe the horrific attack committed by the motorbike gang to be the work of a local crime boss in the Sai Buri district. They said the warlord had connections to insurgency groups that have been active recently in the southern provinces near the Malaysian border. Attacks like this had occurred before, particularly along the border, but an attack this sadistic and savage hadn’t been seen for a long time.
Police vowed to use clues and evidence collected at the scene, along with forensic analysis of the shell casings to pursue the attack perpetrators. Security agencies will beef up protection in the Pattani area, as well as share data and intelligence about the continued insurgency with hopes of quickly identifying the attackers and bringing about swift justice.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Bangkok
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from foreign men he met through online dating
Immigration police in Bangkok arrested a 29-year-old Thai man who allegedly stole from foreign men he met through dating applications like Grindr. Allegedly, he even drugged some of his dates. Police say the man would sleep with the men in hotel rooms and then somehow get them to reveal their passwords for their online banking account. Police say he would then transfer money to his account. Victims say the man also stole cash and other valuables. Officers say the man stole a total of more than 1 million baht from at least 10 foreign men.
The suspect allegedly used a fake name for his profiles on gay dating applications such as Grindr, Blued, Romeo, Aloha and Homet. Police say the suspect targeted wealthy foreign men and would persuade them to sleep with him at a hotel. Officers suspect the man has been stealing from his dates for more than a year.
Several foreigners reported the man to the police. Some victims report being drugged. An arrest warrant was then issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court. Police arrested the man at a condominium in the Chong Nonsi area. Officers seized 10 bank account books and cash cards from his room.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Thai monk beheads himself with guillotine in attempt to reach nirvana, followers could face charges
A monk, apparently ‘seeking nirvana’, has beheaded himself with a handmade guillotine in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu. Police are now investigating to determine if any of the monk’s followers should be charged for helping the abbot with his untidy path to enlightenment.
The monk, Dhammakorn Wangphrecha, reportedly spent 5 years planning his death and believed it would help him reach nirvana, his followers say. They say he decided to die last Thursday, on his 68th birthday. The guillotine was made with a metre-long blade and 2 buckets of cement held up by rope. It was placed near a statue of a beheaded deity. Followers say the monk cut the ropes himself.
While police say evidence say it’s a case of suicide, followers who moved Dhammakorn’s body could face charges for concealing a corpse. The guillotine had also been disassembled when police arrived, and followers could face other charges for tampering with evidence. If police discover that followers helped the monk build the guillotine, they could be charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Police found the monk’s body in a wooden coffin at the Wat Phuhingong Monastery. They say around 300 people attended the monk’s funeral just hours after his death. Police did not say how many followers are now suspects in the investigation.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke after the death of the monk, warning Thais not to put too much faith in superstition, and psychiatrists visited the monastery to do mental health checks.
“I ask you to not put too much faith in something unscientific, as the Buddha taught that his words can be proved… Everybody must have some logic to believing or respecting something. I don’t think anybody wants to imitate.”
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
UPDATED: 1.1 million baht of gold necklaces stolen in Hat Yai
UPDATE:
A man is now in custody for the robbery of 1.1 million baht worth of gold necklaces in Hat Yai yesterday morning. Pvt Ukrit Thongsomsri, a 24 year old naval deserter from the Songkla naval bank was identified and taken into custody at a house in tambon Khuan Lang in Hat Yai. The man allegedly confessed and showed police where he had buried a bag containing the necklaces. Only 10 of the 14 missing necklaces were recovered though, so police continue to search for the missing 4. The car used in the robbery was also recovered as well as the camouflage trousers he threw from the car while fleeing, which were found on the side of the road. A press conference is expected to share more details.
ORIGINAL STORY:
An armed and masked man stole gold necklaces valued at 1.1 million baht from a Big C shopping mall in Hat Yai Saturday afternoon. Police are searching now for the suspect and his accomplice who drove a getaway car. The robbery took place at the Yaowarat Bangkok gold shop around 3:30 pm on the upper level of the Khlong Hae branch of the international supermarket chain Big C.
Early police reports indicate that the 2 men involved in the robbery arrive in a bronze-coloured Toyota Vios with the license plates removed. They parked at the mall entrance and one man entered Big C and went to the gold shop. At the time three women and a man were on shift at the gold shop.
The thief pretended to be a customer and requested to look at expensive gold necklaces. The staff opened the case to show him several necklaces when the man lunged across the counter and grabbed a handful of necklaces while pulling out a gun and threatening to shoot the staff members. The necklaces he grabbed were about 682 grammes of gold, worth about 1.1 million baht.
After snatching the gold, the man fled from Big C and jumped into the waiting getaway car. Security guards had attempted to stop the man as he raced out of the mall but the thief aimed his gun at them and threatened them. Songkla Police are reviewing security camera footage now to try to identify the thieves. The video showed the man dressed in camouflage trousers and a camouflage hat, a black jacket, dark glasses and a face mask. No further details have been released yet.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
3 family members shot and burned in Pattani attack
Clubhouse app a new platform for political debate
International Living magazine ranks Koh Samui among 15 best islands to retire
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
50 Buddhist nuns positive for Covid at Chiang Mai dharma practice centre
Famous Thai gamer dies from Covid after waiting 5 days for test
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Lest we forget – ANZAC Day 2021 for Australians and New Zealanders
All hopes dashed as Indonesian submarine found, 53 people presumed dead
Covid UPDATE: 2,438 new infections announced for Sunday
Thai PM under pressure to go “full lockdown” as infections surge
More closures in Bangkok, starts tomorrow
ASEAN leaders speak about Saturday’s Myanmar summit
Summit: Burmese military open to ASEAN delegation visits
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Doctors in India see alarming rise in severe Covid symptoms in younger patients
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia – surprise spikes in Covid infections
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
- Drugs2 days ago
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
- World2 days ago
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park