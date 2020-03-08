Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation” | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation”
Hundred, perhaps thousands of Thai workers returned from South Korea to their hometowns this week, facing a “recommendation” from the Ministry of Public Health to self-quarantine for 14 days, due to fears over the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. But some are stirring panic by ignoring the rule. They are travelling in public, even posting photos on Facebook, causing panic amongst shoppers, retailers and restaurateurs wherever they go.
Thailand considers South Korea one of the high-risk countries for the new coronavirus, but there remains confusion over the actual rules regarding self-quarantine. Ministry spokesman Rungrueng Kiphati told reporters on Thursday that people arriving from six specific destinations, namely China, Hong Kong, Macao, Italy, and Iran, would be fined 20,000 baht if they did not self-quarantine for 14 days at home or in a hotel room, “where they have to report themselves to the authorities every day or officials will come to check on them.” But on Friday, other ministry officials took a softer line.
“For now, we are recommending people to exercise home quarantine. But if you don’t follow that, then we will use the law to take you to government quarantine centres.”
On Friday, the Mall Bangkae department store in Bangkok closed for two days of cleaning and sterilising, after being visited by a worker who had recently returned from South Korea. The mall took the precaution after it was brought to management’s attention, and has also urged those who worked in the shops the woman visited to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.
Another worker apologised after an alarm was raised in Chiang Mai. She posted on Facebook a photo of herself in a restaurant after returning from South Korea. She was later picked up at home and taken to 14 days of quarantine in Chiang Mai.
In Northeastern Thailand, a woman posted that she was bored staying at home and had visited shops and restaurants in Uthai Thani province, drawing netizens’ attention and comments. She was asked to test for coronavirus infection at a local hospital . Preliminary results showed she was not infected.
There has also been a case of a worker visiting Phi Phi Islands in Phuket province. The woman clarified on her Facebook page that she had already been tested and found to be free from the coronavirus.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | The Nation
59 “little ghosts” quarantined at Chon Buri naval base
Fifty-nine Thais, 27 men and 32 women, “phee noi“ (meaning “little ghosts” in Thai) who returned from South Korea last night have been detained at a naval reception facility in Chon Buri province’s Sattahip district for a 14 day quarantine, as a measure to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. They were among dozens of passengers who arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport on a flight from South Korea.
After an initial health screening, the 59 were taken in three buses to the naval base in Sattahip, the same location where returnees from China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, were quarantined last month.
The Royal Thai Navy has prepared six buildings at the reception centre to accommodate the returnees.
The returnees arrived at the reception centre at 1:15am this morning. After undergoing a sterilisation procedure, they were lodged in buildings 3, 4 and 5, where they will undergo a 14-day quarantine.
The facility is tightly guarded around the clock.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket announces quarantine for arrivals from South Korea only
Breaking with national policy, Phuket’s governor yesterday announced forced quarantine for arrivals from South Korea, but mentioned no other “risk areas” for the Covid-19 coronavirus.Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana chaired a meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at which four quarantine zones were announced, where arrivals from South Koreans are to remain for 14 days before being allowed to mingle with the island’s general population.
According to a report from the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department, the forced quarantine applies to any persons entering arriving in Phuket from South Korea. The report makes no mention of visitors arriving from any of the five other “risk areas” identified by the Ministry of Public Health two days ago, namely China, Hong Kong, Macao, Italy, and Iran.
The failure to mention quarantine requirements for visitors from the five other areas ignores Phuket’s refusal to allow the roughly 2,500 people on board the cruise ship Costa Fortuna, which arrived in Patong on Friday, to come ashore, due to the 64 Italians on board, and appears aimed at the hundreds of “phee noi” (little ghosts): Thai workers returning from South Korea
The Costa Fortuna departed Phuket yesterday and is now en route back to Singapore.
“To support the situation, measures have been issued for surveillance, prevention, observation of groups traveling from Korea in line with Section 34 of the Communicable Disease Control Act 2015 to protect the safety of Phuket people.”
“Travelers from the Republic of Korea must undergo inspection, surveillance, prevention, control and observation by separating, quarantining or controlling at the places specified by the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee until they are treated or no longer under suspicion of being infected.”
“Whoever violates or fails to comply with this order shall be liable to a fine not exceeding 20,000 baht under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Worried about coronavirus (aka. Covid-19)? Do you, or someone you know, exhibit symptoms? If you live in Thailand, your risk of contracting Covid-19 is exceedingly low, so there’s no need to be overly concerned. Even in a worst-case scenario, the vast majority of healthy people, particularly the younger, will get over a bout of this new virus. We understand that it’s a new story and there’s lots of media coverage as the disease starts to spread beyond China, but there are practical things you can do, and some small habits you can change, to limit your possible exposure.
Be alert, be informed, but there’s no reason to panic. Read a more complete article about Covid-19 HERE.
This virus is contagious, but not as deadly as other outbreaks (at this stage)
Compared to prior outbreaks of novel viruses, this coronavirus appears less deadly than other human coronaviruses that have spread in recent years. For instance, the death rate was about 34% for MERS and about 10% for SARS.
Contrary to some earlier reports, Covid-19 is not airborne but particle-borne, meaning you won’t catch it as it magically floats through the air. You would need to be in close contact with a person who has the virus, or in contact with items the person has touched very recently.
Wash your hands
Viruses can spread from person to person via respiratory droplets. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, close contacts can be infected. In addition, the virus can end up on doorknobs, elevator buttons and other surfaces. If you touch those surfaces and then touch your eyes, nose or mouth, you could become infected (but the virus will live outside a host for a very short time).
So while a mask may not be a bad idea (as it will stop you touching your mouth and nose), its far more important to keep your hands clean and observe good personal hygiene, especially after using public transport or the toilet.
“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the toilet, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.”
Other precautions
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick (this is probably good advice anytime!)
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth (you’d be surprised how many times you do these things subconsciously every minute)
• Stay home if you are sick. Self-isolation is easier these days with FoodPanda, GrabFood (etc), Netflix and your smartphone.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the rubbish. Or your hands (then wash), or sneeze into your elbow. Just don’t blow it out into the air for everyone to enjoy.
• Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. If you are a lousy cleaner around the house, make some new habits.
Don’t panic, but be prepared
• Think about the threat of a possible outbreak in your community the way you’d think about a big typhoon. If it never hits, great. If it does, you’ll be glad you prepared. Don’t hoard, but perhaps stock your cupboards with some extra food and cleaning supplies.
• When grocery shopping, buy a few extra items. Stable foods such as beans and rice that can last a long time are good options. Also, use your freezer to preserve foods, from meats and vegetables to cooked grains and even bread. Think about having enough on hand to last a few weeks. This will be handy in case of a zombie apocalypse too (but sort of doubtful).
• Check the medicine cabinet to ensure you have basic medications. If you take a daily prescription medication, have a supply on hand if possible. Think about a back-up plan if schools or some local shops were to close during an outbreak.
• Ask your employer about a work-from-home options or at least explore whether you have all the technology available to complete your work away from the office if the need arises. Discuss about KPIs (key performance indicators) and daily reporting to come up with ways you could do all, or most, of your work from home, if the necessity arose.
Postpone non-urgent travel
The US Centres for Disease Control updates its travel advisory information frequently. Most governments use the same four-level scale to rank risk, with Level 1 being the lowest risk and Level 4 the highest. For parts of Italy, where there’s been sustained spread of the novel coronavirus, there’s now a Level 4 alert. South Korea, Japan, some European cities, Iran and the US are currently the new growth areas for new cases.
The US CDC also advises older adults and those with chronic medical conditions to consider postponing non-essential travel and take additional precautions.
“Travellers should avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with 60%-95% alcohol.”
Check your health insurance to see if it includes international travel coverage. Also, consider travel health insurance and medical evacuation insurance. It’s estimated, that without insurance, a medical evacuation could cost over three million baht. If you’re planning a cruise or overseas travel, consider the possibility of travel disruptions.
If you were quarantined, what would be your back-up plan for your work and family responsibilities back home?
SOURCE: NPR
