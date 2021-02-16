Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list | The Thaiger

Cannabis
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
With cannabis leaves now off Thailand’s narcotics list, the once taboo and criminalised plant is making its way into daily life in Thailand. Since the government decision in December to remove certain parts of the cannabis plant from the narcotics list, Thailand’s first cannabis cafe “Taste of Ganja” opened in Prachin Buri and another called “420 Cannabis Bar” just opened in Bangkok. The Bangkok dessert shop Kanom Siam also announced it was adding a special ingredient to its pandan coconut Thai pancakes… cannabis.
The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is even encouraging the public to use the plant… as long as it has very low traces of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. The plant’s THC-rich buds are still illegal.
The department recently held a 2-day informational event at the Museum of Public Health and Medicine in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok, to educate people about the various uses of cannabis… and probably not the uses you’re thinking of. There were no tips on how to make a gravity bong out of household products or how to make cannabis butter for magic brownies. Tips were more like how to use the plant’s stems and fibre to manufacture textiles and paper as well as how to use the leaves to make cannabis tea.
Some are using the cannabis leaves in foods. The leaves have very low traces of THC and won’t cause a “high.” At the Taste of Ganja, people can munch on deep fried cannabis leaves and stir fried meat with basil and cannabis leaves. The cafe is affiliated with Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital which opened Thailand’s first medical cannabis clinic in 2019.
The 420 Cannabis Bar offers cannabis teas and drinks with names like Stoner Plummer, which is made with plum soda, and Herbs Party, which is tea made with lemon. Prices range from around 125 baht to 145 baht. The bar also serves Fly High Cookies and Happy Brownies for 180 baht. Despite the names, the food and drinks won’t get you stoned.
Cannabis buds are still classified as a Category 5 narcotic with fairly harsh penalties. Police are continuously cracking down on the illegal marijuana trade. Just over the weekend, officers seized 484 kilograms of dried, compacted cannabis, commonly known as “brick weed,” in a bust by the Mekong River in the Isaan province Nakhon Phanom, which borders Laos.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post| Coconuts Bangkok
Protests
Court of Appeal refuses bail request for 4 pro-democracy activists
4 detained protest leaders, from the pro-democracy Ratsadon group, have had their bail request rejected by the Court of Appeal. Parit Chiwarak, Anon Nampa, Patipan Luecha, and Somyot Phrueksakasemsuk have all been declared a flight risk, with the court also citing their violation of the lèse majesté law as a further reason to keep them in custody. They previously had their bail request turned down by the Court of First Instance.
4 academics from Thammasat University and Chulalongkorn University have read out a statement in front of Bangkok Remand Prison, calling for the 4 activists inside to be released. The academics say they represent 255 lecturers, from 31 education establishments. Yesterday, protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul declared her intention to read a statement at the PM’s Office, the Constitutional Court, the Ministry of Justice, the Criminal Court, and at Royal Thai Police headquarters, in which she too will call for the release of the activists.
Fellow activists have also declared their intention to hold another rally on February 20, if the detained protesters are not released within a week. The Bangkok Post reports that when questioned about the police’s readiness for another protest, police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk couldn’t confirm how many officers might be deployed. He adds that a briefing is planned for February 13, in which officers will explain to the public why violence erupted at last Saturday’s rally.
Prasit Watanapa from the Medical Council of Thailand has condemned the use of violence by both sides at Saturday’s protest, during which a volunteer medic was beaten by riot police. However, Pakkapong Pongpetra, from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, has spoken out in defence of his officers, saying the medic happened to be at the scene of violent clashes. 8 protesters have been arrested and 20 wounded during the rally.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has also denounced the violence, saying such developments have a negative impact on Thailand as a whole. He says authorities have the evidence they need to prosecute those responsible and has called on the media to report how anti-government protesters treated security officers at the scene on Saturday.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Many Thais are condemning police after officers in riot gear beat a medical volunteer at Saturday’s protest outside the Supreme Court near Sanam Luang in Bangkok. Photos circulated on Twitter of the man on the ground surrounded by police in riot gear. The man was wearing a bright yellow medic vest (confirmed). Many used a hashtag which translates to #policebeatingmedic.
UPDATE: The man has been confirmed as a “medical volunteer/nurse”.
The Rural Doctor Society, a group of Thai doctors, also condemned the violence and released a statement demanding legal action against the officers involved. They say the incident a serious violation of human rights. The Bangkok Post says Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pakkapong Pongpetra defended the officers and said the man was in the area during a clash with protesters and officers had warned people to end the rally.
Protesters were calling on the end to Thailand’s draconian lèse majesté law, which carries an up to 15 year prison sentence for insulting the Thai Monarchy. They also called on the release of 4 prominent protest leaders who are in court detention on lèse majesté charges for statements they made at political rallies.
The rally started at the Democracy Monument and protesters marched to the City Pillar Shrine. Police in riot gear blocked the Supreme Court compound, but allowed 4 protest leaders to enter the shrine and seek blessings for the rally. At that point, the was a clash between some of the protesters and police. Tear gas cans were found at the scene, but the city police chief says officers at the rally did not use tear gas.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
Police in Bangkok arrested 13 people at a rooftop bar in the Phra Khanong area. The bar staff allegedly served alcohol to customers, violating the city’s ban on booze sales at restaurants which was put in place to limit gatherings and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Under the emergency regulations in Bangkok, bars and nightclubs are ordered to close and restaurants are prohibited from serving alcohol to customers until the coronavirus situation improves.
Phra Khanong police raided the rooftop bar off Sukhumvit Road in the Bang Chak sub district after a tip that bar was allegedly serving alcohol. Police say multiple customers were drinking at the venue and were not abiding by disease control measures like social distancing and wearing masks. The 13 people arrested face charges for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Rip255
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 12:15 pm
Find me a stoner that likes leaf. Its an insult to potheads worldwide.
Since I don’t like being a criminal either, I just buy the 1:1 thc/cbd oil made by the government pharmacuticals division.
Its a ripoff but at least I have a script.