Thailand
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
Cannabis is now on the menu at a Thailand hospital restaurant, but don’t expect to get high from the meals seasoned with cannabis leaves. Only parts of the plant that contain very, very low traces of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, are legal for consumption. The THC-rich, euphoria-inducing buds are still illegal and classified as a Category 5 narcotic.
“Ganja Ros,” meaning “Taste of Ganja” at Prachin Buri’s Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital serves spicy salad with fried cannabis leaves, bread with cannabis leaves and meat stir fried with basil and cannabis leaves. The restaurant is open from 9am to 4pm.
Last month, cannabis leaves, stems, stalks and roots were officially removed from Thailand’s narcotics list, allowing basically any part of the plant except for the buds to be used for consumption. Only those authorised by the government can grow and cultivate cannabis.
Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital has been active in promoting cannabis for medical use. The hospital opened a medical marijuana clinic in 2019 distributing cannabis oil with low THC content to patients.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Late-night alcohol ban in Phuket, bars to close at midnight
Bars and other entertainment venues in Phuket must close at midnight, according to an order imposed by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Restaurants can stay open late, but are ordered to stop selling alcohol at midnight. The order is effective today until January 20, but could be extended further if the Covid-19 situation does not improve.
Phuket also recently announced travel restrictions for arrivals on the island. Those travelling from the “highest-risk” areas within the “red zone” provinces “must now quarantine for 14 days” upon arriving to Phuket, according to the announcement released by the Phuket PR department over the weekend.
The ban on late-night alcohol sales was issued yesterday following the Communicable Disease Committee meeting. The committee, which is chaired by the governor, unanimously agreed to apply restrictions to pubs, bars, restaurants, and other entertainment venues to prevent the virus spread in other parts of the country although there are no new infections in the province.
Restrictions in the order are as follows…
- All entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke venues and other places that open to provide similar services must close at midnight.
- Restaurants and food courts are not allowed to sell alcohol beverages inside the venues after midnight.
People who fail to comply with the order restricting alcohol sales could be punished under the Disease Control Act, either under Section 51 which carries a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or under Section 52 which carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a fine up to 100,000 baht. Those found violating the order can also be charged under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree which carries a penalty of up to 2 years in prison and a 40,000 baht fine.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai health officials form vaccine rollout committee
Health officials have formed a sub-committee to oversee the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand. The Bangkok Post reports that the sub-committee will be headed up by Sophon Mekthon, chairman of the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation and adviser to the Public Health Minister. The team will be responsible for the overall vaccine programme, including deciding priority groups.
Meanwhile, Opas Kankawinpong from the Department of Disease Control, says private hospitals can also go ahead with offering approved Covid vaccines, outside of the government’s free programme.
“The situation with the pandemic is changing fast. We are going to see more pharmaceutical companies requesting Thai Food and Drug Administration approval and that means private hospitals will be able to provide Covid-19 vaccines.”
Last month, a private hospital in Bangkok was ordered to stop advertising the Moderna vaccine, which has not yet been given Food and Drug Administration approval. The hospital had been running an advertising campaign, offering the vaccine at a cost of 10,000 baht per person. The only vaccines currently approved for use in Thailand are the Chinese CoronaVac offering, as well as the AstraZeneca/Oxford University jab.
The Thai government has ordered 2 million doses of the Chinese vaccine, and 60 million doses from AstraZeneca. It’s understood frontline medical workers, healthcare volunteers, and high-risk groups will be the first to get the 2 million Chinese doses when the rollout begins next month. Thailand has also signed a technology transfer agreement allowing local firm Siam Bioscience to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine here.
Meanwhile, the NCDC has switched to saliva examination over throat swabs when conducting Covid-19 testing. Dr Opas confirms the method has been proven to be over 90% accurate.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
21 Thais test positive for Covid-19 after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally
21 Thai returnees tested positive for Covid-19 after they were detained for allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally, fleeing from a Covid-19 outbreak at the Sky Complex Casino where they had worked. The returnees are now in quarantine at a Mae Sot district hospital.
Around 300 Thais work at the casino in the neighbouring country’s Myawaddy town just across the Moei River from Tak’s Mae Sot district. Since news of the rise in coronavirus cases just across the river, Thai officials prepared and even reopened a border checkpoint to allow Thais to return home, as long as they go through a mandatory quarantine.
Director general of the Disease Control Department Opas Kankawinpong says they expect hundreds of Thai workers to pass through the border checkpoint.
“We have estimated hundreds of Thais are stuck there. We don’t know how many of them have been infected.”
He says the border checkpoint is reopened to prevent people from “sneaking” in and potentially spreading the virus. Many have been concerned with border breaches after Thai returnees from Myanmar’s Tachileik district tested positive after entering the country illegally as well as the large cluster of Covid-19 cases at a Samut Sakhon seafood market, affecting a large migrant community.
“There will be no more Thai people sneaking into Mae Sot as their illegal movement could pose health dangers to residents in the district and the country.”
SOURCE: Thairath Online| Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Late-night alcohol ban in Phuket, bars to close at midnight
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
Angry passenger attacks motorbike driver following collision in Pattaya – VIDEO
Roi Et records first case of Covid-19 in employee from Chon Buri karaoke bar
National police investigate narcotic drug cocktail suspected of causing 6 deaths in Bangkok
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
Trump ban is indefinite: Facebook exec
Thai health officials form vaccine rollout committee
21 Thais test positive for Covid-19 after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thai labour market bounces back despite the pandemic
Can Phuket survive? Interview with Bill Barnett | VIDEO
Elephant dies after month of treatment for gunshot wounds, 40 bullets found in the body
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
Police raid 5 homes and businesses suspected of gambling, arrest 21 people
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
Covid-19 control measures by province
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
“Red zone” restrictions tighten, legal action for concealing travel information
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thai PM promises free Covid vaccine for half the population in initial rollout
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
- Thailand4 days ago
Questions raised about when Covid-19 vaccine will be available to expats
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Travel documents now required for 5 provinces hit hardest by Covid
- Crime4 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at Pattaya Beach
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
245 new cases, 181 locally transmitted-Covid update
- Pattaya3 days ago
Australian dies after falling from Pattaya condo balcony
Icecream licker
Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:16 pm
Poverty John needs to go here and put the bottle down.