Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant

Cannabis is now on the menu at a Thailand hospital restaurant, but don’t expect to get high from the meals seasoned with cannabis leaves. Only parts of the plant that contain very, very low traces of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, are legal for consumption. The THC-rich, euphoria-inducing buds are still illegal and classified as a Category 5 narcotic.

“Ganja Ros,” meaning “Taste of Ganja” at Prachin Buri’s Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital serves spicy salad with fried cannabis leaves, bread with cannabis leaves and meat stir fried with basil and cannabis leaves. The restaurant is open from 9am to 4pm.

Last month, cannabis leaves, stems, stalks and roots were officially removed from Thailand’s narcotics list, allowing basically any part of the plant except for the buds to be used for consumption. Only those authorised by the government can grow and cultivate cannabis.

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital has been active in promoting cannabis for medical use. The hospital opened a medical marijuana clinic in 2019 distributing cannabis oil with low THC content to patients.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

