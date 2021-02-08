image
Bangkok

Cannabis and pandan Thai sweets to be added to Bangkok dessert shop's menu

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Cannabis and pandan Thai sweets to be added to Bangkok dessert shop's menu
Photo by Kanom Siam via Facebook
Cannabis will soon be on the menu at a Bangkok dessert shop. Kanom Siam is adding cannabis leaves to their pandan and coconut pancakes. And no, the pancakes won’t get you high.

The shop posted a photo on Facebook of the bright green desserts with a cannabis leaf on top. They say the dessert has an aroma of pandan mixed with the best selection of cannabis. The snacks will be available at Kanom Siam stores at Siam Paragon, Emquartier and Suan Plern Market.

Parts of the cannabis plant with low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which causes the euphoric effects, were removed from Thailand’s narcotics list in December. The parts that are high in THC, like the buds, are still classified as a Category 5 drug under the Narcotics Act.

Meals with cannabis are also being served at a cafe in Prachin Buri. “Ganja Ros,” meaning “Taste of Ganja,” serves spicy salad with fried cannabis leaves, bread with cannabis leaves and meat stir fried with basil and cannabis leaves. The cafe is affiliated with Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital which has been active in promoting cannabis for medical use and opened a medical marijuana clinic in 2019 distributing cannabis oil with low THC content to patients.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

  Jesus Monroe

    Jesus Monroe

    Monday, February 8, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    A Cannabis Sweet doesn’t sound appetising to me……unless of course I could get out of it……..and then I couldn’t stop eating em

    Reply

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

