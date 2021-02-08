Bangkok
Cannabis and pandan Thai sweets to be added to Bangkok dessert shop’s menu
Cannabis will soon be on the menu at a Bangkok dessert shop. Kanom Siam is adding cannabis leaves to their pandan and coconut pancakes. And no, the pancakes won’t get you high.
The shop posted a photo on Facebook of the bright green desserts with a cannabis leaf on top. They say the dessert has an aroma of pandan mixed with the best selection of cannabis. The snacks will be available at Kanom Siam stores at Siam Paragon, Emquartier and Suan Plern Market.
Parts of the cannabis plant with low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which causes the euphoric effects, were removed from Thailand’s narcotics list in December. The parts that are high in THC, like the buds, are still classified as a Category 5 drug under the Narcotics Act.
Meals with cannabis are also being served at a cafe in Prachin Buri. “Ganja Ros,” meaning “Taste of Ganja,” serves spicy salad with fried cannabis leaves, bread with cannabis leaves and meat stir fried with basil and cannabis leaves. The cafe is affiliated with Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital which has been active in promoting cannabis for medical use and opened a medical marijuana clinic in 2019 distributing cannabis oil with low THC content to patients.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Thailand
Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident
A foreign man and a Thai woman were severely injured in a motorcycle accident after their Suzuki Hayabusa 1340cc collided with a songthaew in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok.
36 year old Kanokphan and 44 year old Nicholas were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Nicholas was treated at the scene for injuries to his head, knee and shoulder before being sent to a local hospital.
The motorcyclist was travelling toward Bang Na from shopping centre Imperial World. The songthaew driver claims the motorcyclist was going around 100 kilometres per hour and hit his vehicle as he was turning on Sukhumvit 78 Soi in Samrong. A win driver who witnessed the accident told reporters that the motorcycle was in the left lane and the songthaew had made a turn into a soi from the middle lane. Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Bangkok
Burmese nationals rally outside UN office in Bangkok to protest against Myanmar coup
Hundreds of Burmese nationals gathered outside the United Nations office in Bangkok to protest against the military coup in their home country. Many raised their hands in the 3-finger salute, a symbol of resistance and democracy taken from the movie the Hunger Games and widely used in Thailand’s pro-democracy movement.
Some protesters held photos of Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Myanmar’s League for Democracy Party. She had won the election in a landslide, but was arrested when he military seized power last week. Some held signs with her picture that said “We are together with you.”
Police say the estimate around 300 Burmese nationals gathered outside the UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific on Ratchadamnoen Nok Avenue. The protesters wore face masks to abide by Covid-19 prevention measures. The Bangkok Post says the protesters were ordered to end the demonstration because it violates the emergency decree which prevents public gatherings.
Last week, protesters also gathered outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok following the coup in the neighbouring country. Riot police dispersed the crowd and 3 Thais were arrested.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials worry about potential spread of Covid-19 during Chinese New Year
With families across Thailand likely to get together to celebrate the Chinese New Year this weekend, health officials are concerned the gatherings could potentially spread Covid-19. In Bangkok, Friday’s festivities celebrating the year of the ox in Yaowarat, known as Chinatown, have been cancelled by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration due to Covid-19 concerns.
Health officials are urging the public to practice disease prevention measures like social distancing when reuniting with family and friends. The director of the emergency disease and health hazards control division under the Department of Disease Control, Chawetsan Namwat, says strict social distancing is important at family get-togethers and suggested reuniting virtually instead, using video calls to make sure there is no risk of infection, especially with elderly family members who are the most at risk.
“People are advised to wear face masks when talking, or use chat applications with video call features to reduce physical contact.”
Recently, a number of coronavirus infections in Bangkok have been linked to social gatherings. 4 separate parties in Bangkok are behind nearly 40 cases of the Covid-19 virus, according to spokesperson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. They say alcohol was a main factor in people letting their guard down when it comes to practicing disease control measures.
In Tak’s Mae Sot district, bordering Myanmar, 11 people from 7 families tested positive for Covid-19. The infections are all linked to the same person. Following the recent cases, provincial officials declared the district a maximum control zone, banning large gatherings and imposing a mandatory 14 day quarantine for all arrivals.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Jesus Monroe
Monday, February 8, 2021 at 7:17 pm
A Cannabis Sweet doesn’t sound appetising to me……unless of course I could get out of it……..and then I couldn’t stop eating em