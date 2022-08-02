Dating can be challenging anywhere, especially when you live in a big city like Bangkok. Hoping to find love at work, in a bar, or simply at random in the streets won’t cut it in such a busy city. But good news! The range of dating apps and sites in the capital has never been bigger. From Tinder to ThaiFriendly, you may just be a few clicks away from meeting that special someone. Whether you’re looking for love or casual hookups in Bangkok, here are the best dating apps and sites you can use!

1. OkCupid

If you’ve tried lots of dating apps, but none of them seems to give you enough depth, then OkCupid is what you’ve been looking for. Unlike Tinder and Bumble, the app has an extensive personality questionnaire to increase compatibility. You can choose everything from the gender you’d like to date and the sexual orientation to the type of relationship you’re looking for. You’ll also get to answer questions about lifestyle, politics, religion, and more. For some people, the quirky questions might be a bit too tedious. But for those who are particular in what they’re looking for, the questions let you find matches who might fit into your specific criteria.

On OkCupid, you can only message people with whom you have matched. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about being bombarded with messages. The app is generally popular among those in their 20s and 30s, but you’ll also find younger and older crowds. It’s also very inclusive. Since it has a broad international appeal, it’s a great place to meet both foreigners and locals.

2. Tinder

Tinder is possibly the most popular dating app in the world, and Bangkok is no different. Being a popular app, you’ll have a great chance of finding tons of attractive Thai singles here, making it great if you’re looking for a whole host of options. There’s a reason why the app is super popular. It’s easy to use and playful, and the messaging function is very comprehensive. Moreover, the app has updated its settings to be more LGBTQ-friendly. All you have to do is create a profile, swipe right to potential partners, and then massage and arrange a date. Tinder’s free options cover just about everything you’d need to meet new people, but there are paid options which give you a wealth of features to enhance your experience.

Since Tinder has an extensive user base, you can find almost everyone on this app. However, expect a lot of its users to be looking for something casual and temporary, so you might look towards other sites and apps if that’s not your bag. What’s more, users mostly fall between the 18 – 35 age range.

3. ThaiCupid

With over 3 million members, ThaiCupid is one of the largest Thai dating sites that exist today. It’s super popular in the country that you’ll typically find more than 2000 people online at any given time. The site boasts many robust features, including in-depth profiles, translation services, advanced search functions, and audio/video chat. Moreover, it provides special anti-spam measures. The matchmaking algorithm is really effective, so you might find the perfect date easily. There’s a free membership option, but it’s much more restrictive than other dating sites in the country. You can only reply to messages if you have a premium membership. With a free membership, you will only receive messages.

Most ThaiCupid users are working-class Thais and foreigners looking for a partner between the age of 25 to 45 years old. The majority of users are people trying to settle down and find a life partner instead of a quick fling, but this doesn’t mean that you won’t find people who only want to have fun.

4. Badoo

Seeking an app that lets you keep your options open? Then you should try Badoo. You can choose whether you just want to talk, go on casual dates, find a serious relationship, or keep an open mind when you sign up for the app. Just like Tinder, the app features a swiping feature. However, it’s also possible to join live video chats with users – if you’re brave enough. The dating profile only consists of basic information, and it focuses on displaying people with similar interests, but you’ll get a chance to see who is nearby. This means that the app will show people who’ve crossed paths with you in real life.

The majority of people you’ll find in Badoo are pretty much similar to Tinder. You can find both foreigners and locals looking for casual relationships. However, you can expect to see lots of young expat users since the app is popular in North America and Europe.

5. Bumble

Bumble is a great app for women who don’t mind making “the first move” since it’s designed to redress the heavy imbalance in power women were experiencing in online dating. The app is very similar to Tinder, where you swipe left or right on profiles. However, women have to start the conversations. That’s why a lot of women enjoy using this app since they don’t have to worry about getting that first creepy text or inappropriate pics. Men usually love this app because when they get a message, they know that the woman is actually interested.

Although the profiles are not as detailed as on some apps and sites, you can make video calls to get to know your match better before you meet in real life. Bumble is not friendly to lazy users, as you only have 24 hours to initiate a conversation before the match expires. But after each half of the match has sent a message, you don’t have to worry about time restrictions. The app is geared toward those looking for a more serious relationship.

6. ThaiFriendly

Whether you’re looking for a fun or serious date, ThaiFriendly can be a great site to use. With over 2 million users, it’s the largest “free” dating site in Thailand. Boasting such a large user base, you can find a lot of single Thai girls, guys, and ladyboys here. Because transgender makes up almost half of ThaiFriendly’s male population, you may consider this site if ladyboys are your thing. The majority of users lean more towards casual meet-ups, with a focus on foreign male/Thai female relationships. That being said, many expats find their soulmates through ThaiFriendly.

You may create a profile, view photos, browse profiles, and send one message every ten minutes with a free membership. To send unlimited messages, you need a premium subscription. Upgrading your account to premium will also give you a range of features, such as advanced search and privacy control. One thing to remember: be sure to carefully check your matches because this dating site also has a considerable amount of “bar ladies” (women looking for payment for their company).

7. Coffee Meets Bagel

Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) is an app for people who are serious about finding a relationship. It’s very popular among women between the ages of 25 to 34, but around 30% of its users are over 35 years old. If you value quality over quantity, this app is well worth a try since its unique selling point is that, unlike other dating apps like Tinder, it only delivers you one match every day. Therefore, you have to think carefully about whether they are a good fit before swiping left without giving it any thought. You must come up with an opening line quickly because you can only exchange messages with matches for 7 days.

Alternatively, there’s a “Discover” section where you can like a handful of people each day. If you match, the app proposes a custom icebreaker for you. You can download the app and talk to your matches for free, but there’s a premium option to access more features, such as checking if your messages have been read and getting statistics about your match.

Online dating might not be for everyone, but it’s a more accessible alternative for many people. So if you’re in the market for a new life companion, why not try these dating apps? Who knows, maybe you’d find a partner down the aisle or at least a nice sleeping buddy. Ready, set, swipe!

