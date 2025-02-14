Over 100 couples tie the knot in Phuket on Valentine’s Day

Romance filled the air in Phuket Town today as more than 100 couples gathered at the Mueang District Office to register their marriages in a joyful Valentine’s Day celebration. The event, which embraced love in all forms, saw couples from all backgrounds, including LGBTQIA+ partners, formalising their unions in a special ceremony.

The festivities were led by Phuket District Chief Pairoj Srilamul, who organised a traditional long drum procession to welcome the soon-to-be newlyweds.

As the auspicious hour arrived, couples walked through a beautifully decorated flower arch, marking the beginning of their new journey together. Officials, including the district chief, were on hand to witness the unions and offer blessings.

“This is a meaningful step in creating stability in married life. Regardless of gender, every couple has the right to express their love and commitment equally.”

Among those registering their marriage were Duangkamol and Pornchai, the first couple to make their union official. After eight years together, they decided Valentine’s Day was the perfect time to take this symbolic step.

LGBTQIA+ couples also embraced the opportunity, with one pair expressing their joy at finally being able to formally recognise their relationship.

“After a year of living together, we wanted to take this step not only for ourselves but as a sign of growing acceptance in society.”

To commemorate the occasion, each newlywed couple received a special amulet for good fortune and was entered into a lucky draw for a luxury honeymoon stay.

The atmosphere remained festive and heartwarming, with family, friends, and well-wishers gathering to celebrate love in all its forms, reported The Phuket News.

With Thailand increasingly recognising diverse relationships, today’s mass wedding event not only symbolised commitment but also showcased the country’s growing acceptance of love without boundaries.