What to get your lover for this year’s Valentine in Thailand

Love it or dread it, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. If you’re the type who plans ahead, congratulations. You’ve probably already secured the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. But if you just realised the big day is this week, don’t panic. You’re not alone, and you still have time to pull off something spectacular.

Whether you’re wooing a long-time love, surprising a new flame, or trying to make someone fall head over heels for you, we’ve rounded up the most thoughtful and unexpected Valentine’s Day gifts in Thailand.

Top 10 Valentine’s Day gift ideas in Thailand

Roses and chocolates are timeless, so, obviously, we included them in this list. But if you want to think outside the (heart-shaped) box, we’ve got plenty of ideas as well.

For romantic dinner ideas, see our list of where to go for Valentine’s Day in Thailand.

1. Romantic hot air balloon adventure over Chiang Mai

Love is literally in the air in Chiang Mai. 2,000 metres up, to be exact. If you’re looking to take romance to new heights (pun absolutely intended) this Valentine’s Day, InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping‘s Sky Romance Hot-Air Balloon Adventure experience is the ultimate grand gesture.

Just imagine floating above the city and misty mountains as the sun slowly paints the sky in shades of gold and rose. It’s equal parts exhilarating and serene.

With a full hour to soak in the 360-degree panorama, you’ll have plenty of time to snap impossibly dreamy photos (or just stare into each other’s eyes like you’re in a movie).

Then, once you touch down, you’ll toast with champagne before being whisked away to a hidden lakeside spot for a champagne breakfast with mountain views. If that’s not peak romance, what is?

The Sky Romance Premium experience is 26,750++ baht per couple. You can also get a luxury upgrade with lobster, 30 grams of caviar, and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for 11,000++ baht extra.

More details are available at the InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping’s website.

2. A beautiful flower bouquet

Flowers for a Valentine’s Day gift? You might roll your eyes and say, “Why would I need an article to tell me this?” or maybe, “That’s such an overrated gift idea!” Well, we had to include it because traditional romantics are becoming a rare breed.

Sure, it’s classic. Maybe even predictable. But so is saying I love you, and no one’s calling that passé. Flowers are beauty, romance, and a little bit of poetry tied up in a bow.

You can buy them at Pak Khlong Talat, Bangkok’s legendary flower market, or better yet, take your honey there for a little adventure. Pick the blooms together, let each one represent something about them. Maybe one for their kindness, another for their fire.

Prefer a flawlessly arranged bouquet with zero effort? Imperfectly Perfect Flowers is the name to keep in mind. They offer bouquets wrapped so beautifully, they might just make the roses blush.

Check out Imperfectly Perfect Flowers’ catalogue on Instagram.

3. A gorgeous locket with personal touch

Valentine’s Day gift doesn’t have to mean over-the-top diamonds. Sometimes, the best gifts are the ones that feel personal, like something sparkly with a little meaning.

Pattaraphan, the Bangkok-born jewellery brand that fuses Thai heritage with a touch of punk rebellion, offers wide range of beautiful options, including the Pavé Lover Locket Necklace.

This heart-shaped box locket is set with white topaz across the front and opens to reveal a custom engraving, up to six letters or numbers on the right side. Available in rhodium-plated sterling silver or 14K yellow gold, each locket is made to order. It’s a sweet little keepsake, but a lot cooler.

If you’re looking for more options, you can browse Pattaraphan’s website. Designed by Pattaraphan “Nok” Salirathavibhaga, her pieces have graced the necks of It-girls like the Hadid sisters, Hailey Bieber, and Olivia Rodrigo.

4. An alluring box of chocolate

High-stake romantic gestures are nice and all, but sometimes you can’t beat the classic Valentine’s Day gift: a box of chocolates. It’s always a great way to woo that special someone, especially when it’s a rich selection from PARADAi.

Their 2025 Valentine’s collection, available only until February 14, is here to seduce. It comes in four boxsets: 4 pieces (360 baht), 9 pieces (720 baht), 15 pieces (1,080 baht), and the coveted Heart Boxset (1,200 baht), the latter reserved exclusively for the big day. Some are heart-shaped, some have roses painted on them, and all are pure edible romance.

In case you needed a little more persuasion, PARADAi is the Thai craft chocolate maker. They’re the overall winner of the International Chocolate Awards – World Final 2022. So yes, it’s as delicious as it is beautiful.

No time to stop by? No problem. They also offer same-day delivery via GrabFood, Lineman & ShopeeFood, as well as refrigerated transportation service throughout Thailand. That way, you can keep the romance alive, even on a tight schedule.

Order your Valentine’s chocolate box at PARADAi.

5. Glamping in the romantic hills of Chiang Rai

Just like you and your boo, nature and romance is a match made in heaven. And this February, Visama Mae Chan invites you to escape to the misty hills of Chiang Rai.

The Valentine’s Sweet Honeymoon Package, available from February 1 to 28, is the perfect gift as it includes a stay in a luxury tented camp, a gourmet breakfast for two, welcome drinks and treats, a complimentary in-tent minibar, an afternoon tea set, and a bottle of premium wine.

And because no love story is complete without candlelight, your stay includes a candlelit dinner and steaming hot chocolate to sip under Chiang Rai’s cool, starry sky.

Hidden inside a five-hectare teak wood forest, the luxury tent offers everything you need to stay cosy and lovey-dovey. Rain showers, French press coffee, and a private balcony to whisper sweet nothings are just some of them.

You can also fill your days with archery, cycling, tree planting, and arts and crafts, or simply do nothing at all since late check-out (subject to availability) lets you linger just a little longer.

Moreover, if you’re feeling adventurous, Doi Mae Salong, the Doi Tung Royal Villa, and the White Temple are all just a short drive away.

The Valentine’s Sweet Honeymoon Package is 11,900 baht net per night for two guests and can be booked via Visama Mae Chan’s website.

6. An Italian romance over dinner

Valentine’s Day is basically the universal date night, the annual love declaration, and the one night you must get right. And we can’t think of anything more romantic than an Italian escape. No flights required, just a reservation at La Bottega, the famous Italian restaurant in Bangkok.

La Bottega, with its dimly lit dining spaces in Thonglor, is romantic any time of the year. However, it’s a lot more special this February thanks to their Will You Be My Valentine? Menu.

The menu includes antipasti like plump oysters, Gillardeau, red prawn carpaccio, and Italian burrata with Parma ham. Pasta lovers, prepare for heartbreak because choosing between linguine ‘Felicetti’ with Britanny lobster, angel hair with scallops and Amalfi lemon, or pici with slow-cooked duck ragout and black truffle feels almost impossible.

The main course takes it even further with buttery Australian beef tenderloin in foie gras sauce or a delicate Dover sole fillet. Lastly, the dessert options, such as raspberry tart with pistachio ice cream and chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream, offer the perfect sweet ending.

Of course, no Italian affair is complete without the right pour. Bubbly Ferrari Rosé, a sultry Pinot Nero, or a Valentine’s Margarita with tequila, raspberry, and lime, each glass raises a toast to love.

Tables are filling up fast, so before you both feel blue, go book it now via La Bottega’s website.

7. CRYBABY Crying For Love Series

If your lover is into art toys, the CRYBABY Crying for Love series might just be the Valentine’s Day gift you’re looking for. Officially launched last month, this collection features 14 heartbreakingly adorable characters.

Each of the characters capture a different shade of love, from the giddy highs to the gut-wrenching lows. Love is unpredictable, much like a blind box, so open one and see what fate has in store!

You can get the CRYBABY Crying For Love Series via Pop Mart.

8. A sparkling sunset dinner by the Andaman Sea

Sunset, the Andaman sea, a five-course dinner, and the one you adore by your side. Need we say more?

Kata Rocks knows how to do romance right, and this Valentine’s Day is no different. Dine by the infinity pool, inside the restaurant, or take it up a notch, literally, on the rocks.

But if you want to make it even more magical, your evening can start with a sunset cruise aboard the KR Catamaran, complete with Champagne and gourmet canapés before returning for a five-course feast.

And what a feast it is. The menu includes Grouper Carpaccio with Blood Orange, heart-shaped Ricotta & Black Truffle Ravioli, and a choice between Sous Vide Beef Fillet drizzled in Red Wine Chocolate Sauce or Sweet Red Mullet with Butter Milk Foam Sauce.

Dessert is all about love, too, with a Strawberry & Rosé Mousse Cake and the iconic KR Chocolate Rock.

So, will you get lost in their eyes, the delicious dishes, or the endless blue beyond? Who’s to say? One thing’s certain, a sunset dinner as a Valentine’s Day gift screams magical.

Prices start from 4,950++ baht, with dining options at the restaurant, by the pool, or on the rocks. If you want to add the sunset cruise, packages start from 7,900++ baht.

Dinner ans sunset cruise is available from 5pm on February 14. Tables are limited, so booking in advance is highly recommended. Reserve now via Kata Rocks’ website.

9. A pottery date night (with tapas!)

This Valentine’s Day in Bangkok, get your hands dirty (in the best way) at Palm Pottery. This cosy studio at Soi Phetchaburi 11 is hosting a Pottery and Tapas session on February 14, from 5pm to 8pm.

You’ll mould, shape, and maybe even flirt your way through the class, all while sipping drinks and sneaking bites of delicious small plates. After all, nothing says modern romance like getting messy together and laughing over a lopsided vase that was supposed to be a heart-shaped cup.

Prefer a cosy night in? Their Bisque Painting at Home Kit turns your kitchen table into a DIY art studio, no reservation needed (just add wine and lingering eye contact). And if decisions aren’t your strong suit, a gift voucher for their pottery, wax carving, or stained glass workshops lets your Valentine pick their own creative adventure.

10. A simple but sweet picnic lunch

Valentine’s Day in Bangkok doesn’t have to be all-white tablecloths and candlelit dinners. Sometimes, the most romantic gestures are the simplest, like a perfectly planned picnic in one of Bangkok’s parks.

One of our favourite parks when it comes to picnics is Lumphini Park. With its scenic lakes, shady trees, and serene walking paths, it’s made for stolen moments and whispered conversations. The best part? You don’t need a reservation.

To really sweep your date off their feet, consider showing off your cooking skills as your Valentine’s Day gift. Pack a classic wicker basket with your own homemade dishes, heart-shaped sandwiches, fresh strawberries, fine cheese, chocolates, and, of course, a bottle of bubbly. A bouquet of their favourite flowers wouldn’t hurt either.

Don’t worry if you’re not much of a chef. Swing by your favourite restaurant (or theirs) and pick up something delicious to go. Then, find a quiet spot by the lake, soak in the skyline views, and let Lumphini Park’s charm do the rest.

Keep in mind, though, that public displays of affection in Thailand should generally be kept subtle.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, the best Valentine’s Day gifts are the ones that show you care. And if all else fails? A heartfelt “I love you” never goes out of style. Happy Valentine’s Day!

