Online date vanishes with Thai man’s pickup after resort stay

A Thai man lost his pickup to a woman he met online after they arranged to meet at a resort in the Isaan province of Chaiyaphum on Monday, July 7.

The 56 year old victim, Pramuan, filed a complaint with officers at Mueang Chaiyaphum Police Station after the theft. He was unable to identify the suspect beyond knowing her as Ead, aged 41. The woman claimed to be a resident of Chaiyaphum province, while Pramuan travelled from Lop Buri province to meet her.

Pramuan told police and Channel 7 that he had met Ead on Facebook, and their conversations later continued via the LINE messaging app. They had communicated through both text and video calls since June this year.

On July 5, Ead asked Pramuan to collect her from a bus stop in the Tak Fa district of Nakhon Sawan province. He obliged and took her to a resort in the Lam Narai district of Lop Buri, where they spent time together. Ead later asked him to drive her to her home in Chaiyaphum.

The pair agreed to spend another night together at a resort in Chaiyaphum on Monday before Pramuan returned home. It was here that the theft took place.

After checking in, Ead asked to borrow Pramuan’s pickup truck, claiming she needed to go home to wash her clothes and would return shortly.

Pramuan waited at the resort, eventually calling Ead at 11pm when she failed to return. She did not answer, and later switched off her mobile phone.

Despite the situation, Pramuan gave her the benefit of the doubt and waited until the following morning, July 8, but she never returned. He subsequently filed a legal complaint against Ead, vowing to pursue charges to the fullest extent without compromise.

Pramuan is not the first victim of such online dating scams. In January, a man in the central province of Nonthaburi lost his motorcycle to a woman he met on Facebook. He told the media that the woman tricked him into taking a shower and then fled with his vehicle.

In June, an Indian man in Pattaya fell victim to a similar ruse. He reported that a Thai sex worker invited him to shower before sex, only to make off with approximately 20,000 baht in cash while he was in the bathroom.